LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS PROVIDES UPDATE ON CANADA POSTAL STRIKE AND VOTING AT THE COMPANY'S 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC and WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, advises shareholders to vote online or by phone for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. PST. Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada and the proxy cut-off time being Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. PST, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote by internet or submit their vote by phone.

Detailed voting instructions are available on the proxy form, which can be found on the Company's website https://libertydefense.com and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered holders can call Computershare at toll free number 1-800-564-6253 to request the control number before voting their Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. shares, and for overseas holders, call direct dial number 1-514-982-7555, and submit their vote online at www.investorvote.com or by phone, at 1-866-732-8683.

Shareholders who hold Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote online.

About Liberty

Liberty (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the Company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

For further information about Liberty, please contact: Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Email: [email protected], Tel: +1 (604) 809-2500