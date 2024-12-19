Liberty Announces Closing of Non-Brokered $8M Private Placement Growth Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC and WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats is pleased to announce the closing of the private placement announced on November 28, 2024. The Company has issued 25,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.32 per Unit for gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the "Offering").

Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty commented; "We are excited by the very robust investor demand for this offering from both our current and new investors, along with leading institutional partners. The Company has experienced a significant transformation, and with our new capital structure and the successful completion of our growth equity financing of $8,000,000, Liberty is better positioned than ever to seize the exciting customer demand opportunities ahead in 2025 and beyond as we continue to scale our platform by protecting critical assets against emerging threats globally.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Offering to fulfill existing orders, scale within current customer bases, drive the global commercial roll-out and business development of its flagship AI-driven HEXWAVE technology. The Company will be finalizing the development of the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) funded High Definition-AIT program with the intent to install in airports, in addition to supporting general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with closing of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Units in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Each Unit will consist of one common shares (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.55 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if, any time after the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), or such other market as the Shares may trade from time to time, is or exceeds $0.70 for any five (5) consecutive trading days, in which event the holders of the Warrant may, at the Company's election, be given notice and the Company will issue a press release announcing that the Warrants will expire 5 days following the date of such press release. The Warrants may be exercised by the holder of the Warrant during the 5-day period between the date of the press release announcing the accelerated expiry date and the expiration of the Warrants.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $400,339.52 for finder's fees and issued 1,251,062 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain arm's length finders, including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ventum Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one Share at the exercise price of $0.55 for a period of 24 months.

As previously announced on November 28, 2024, concurrent with the Offering, the Company has agreed to settle a total of approximately $500,000 of indebtedness with a certain creditor (the "Debt Settlement") by issuing 1,562,500 units (the "Debt Settlement Units") at a deemed price of $0.32 per Debt Settlement Unit. The Debt Settlement Units shall have the same terms as the Units. The Closing of the Debt Settlement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. The Debt Settlement Units will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

