A modern and convivial living environment designed for the 55+ lifestyle

KANATA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - EMD-Batimo officially launched the very first Lib complex in Ontario yesterday with a traditional ground-breaking ceremony, marking a milestone in the brand's expansion outside Québec. Lib Kanata, located in Ottawa's western outskirts, introduces a modern and versatile solution for people aged 55 and over, presenting a new way of living beyond the traditional seniors' residence model.

From left to right: Benoit Fiset, Vice President Construction, EMD-Batimo; Ryan Koolwine, Architect, Project 1 Studio; Cathy Curry, Ottawa City Councillor for Kanata North; Francis Charron, President, EMD-Batimo Group; Charbel Abou Tayeh, Project Manager, EMD-Batimo; Juniper Demers, Associate Vice President Portfolio Management – Real Estate Financing – Eastern Canada; Judith Neveu, Vice President Sales, Marketing and Operations, EMD-Batimo (CNW Group/EMD-Batimo)

Situated at 150 Kanata Avenue, Lib Kanata will feature 236 rental units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom layouts, spread over nine floors. Each apartment will be spacious, bright, and include five appliances along with numerous inclusions. Lib Kanata will also offer a variety of common areas designed to encourage an active and social lifestyle: culinary space, fitness room, swimming pool, billiard room, lounge area, outdoor courtyard, ground-floor retail spaces, and much more.

Ideally located across from Kanata Entertainment Centrum, providing excellent access to urban amenities within walking distance, while featuring the charm of peaceful and safe community living. This new 55+ rental complex will be situated in the heart of a green environment, and close to a wide range of shops, entertainment venues, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants to meet all of its tenants' daily needs. Its strategic location will also enable quick access to the Ottawa River and a number of green spaces, including magnificent Beaverbrook Park, as well as the Kanata Seniors' Centre, promoting an active lifestyle.

A response to changing housing needs

Based on data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census, adjusted to 2025 market forecasts, 25.6% of the population of Kanata and surrounding area is aged 55 and over. As elsewhere in Ontario, the residential needs of this clientele are evolving, particularly when it comes to flexible solutions adapted to contemporary and active lifestyles. The selected site in Kanata meets these expectations.

"Congratulations to EMD-Batimo on the ground-breaking for Lib Kanata, its first residential real estate project outside of Québec," says Cathy Curry, City of Ottawa municipal councillor for Kanata North ward. "I am excited for the opportunity this provides residents 55 and over in our community. With the high demand for housing in Kanata North, I am always so happy to see housing built in the right locations. Thank you EMD-Batimo for investing in Kanata!"

Lib Kanata: a major eco-friendly construction project with long-term benefits

The Lib Kanata project represents an investment of $126 million and will contribute to the creation of more than 130 jobs at the peak of construction. Once completed, it will generate annual spinoffs of several hundred thousand dollars for Kanata. The construction project, scheduled to last 24 months, is currently progressing with the concrete pouring and foundation work. There are approximately 20 months remaining before completion. A number of specific measures have been implemented to reconcile environmental standards with the creation of attractive and sustainable living spaces. Delivery is scheduled for spring 2027. The construction of a second phase is planned for the future. The leasing office will open in spring 2026. Meanwhile, people interested can register now for the VIP list on the lelib.ca site to receive the latest information and access exclusive pre-launch offers.

A rapidly expanding banner

The banner continues to grow. The model first took shape in Gatineau with Lib Aylmer in 2022 and will continue to expand in 2026 in Mont-Saint-Hilaire (Lib Mont-Saint-Hilaire), Pointe-Claire (Lib Hymus) and Vaudreuil-Dorion (Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion). Lib Kanata, the first project in Ontario, will welcome its first residents in 2027.

"Lib's arrival in Ontario marks a significant step in our expansion strategy. After strengthening our presence in the greater Québec City, Montréal and Outaouais regions, we are laying the foundation for a series of projects to be developed in Ontario," says Francis Charron, President, EMD-Batimo Group. He continues: "Lib Kanata will offer a modern living environment perfectly suited to the needs of people aged 55 and over. The market is already responding positively, and our partners' enthusiasm shows we are on the right track. We have the right team, the right structure, and a firm mission: to make a significant contribution to addressing Canada's housing shortage."

About EMD-Batimo Group

EMD-Batimo has been a leading player in the Québec construction and real estate industry since 1994, specializing in multiresidential complexes (conventional and 55+) and retirement residences as well as social and affordable housing. Attentive to the needs of its customers, the group offers them unique, distinctive products that meet their expectations. With more than 10,000 units built or under development, EMD-Batimo stands out for its vertical integration, the use of AI, and its commitment to responsible ESG practices.

