LHH LAUNCHES CAREER STUDIO, A NEW DIGITAL PLATFORM LEVERAGING AI AND PERSONALIZED HUMAN SUPPORT TO TRANSFORM CAREERS

Leveraging 50 years of expertise, behavioral science, and cutting-edge research, LHH Career Studio delivers a dynamic suite of career solutions. With AI-powered career insights, real-time job market data, professional coaching, live events, job tracking, and curated content, it supports over 500,000 candidates annually across 68 countries worldwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, today announced the launch of the LHH Career Studio – a new digital platform designed to redefine career transition by combining the latest technological advancements with personalized, human-centered support. Drawing on over 50 years of industry-leading expertise, extensive research in career management, and insights into job market trends grounded in behavioral science, LHH offers a comprehensive, personalized toolkit for individuals navigating career transitions. It enables taking control of their career journey, from enhancing job search strategies to building resilience and motivation for pursuing their next career opportunity with purpose, confidence, and clarity.

With 72% of workers contemplating future plans at least quarterly and 12 million occupational shifts expected by 2030 due to technological advancements and shifting job market needs, preparing for career disruptions has become inevitable. However, even the most accomplished professionals can be left feeling uncertain and directionless as they look to redefine their professional identity.

"LHH is constantly evolving to provide more than just guidance to our clients and candidates. With LHH Career Studio, we set out to build an innovative, thoughtful, and compassionate solution that combines industry-best technology with a human touch to help meet candidates where they are and address their biggest challenges," said John Morgan, President of LHH Career Transition & Mobility. "LHH Career Studio empowers candidates who are in a transitional period of their career to stay motivated, upskill and refine their job search capabilities, and approach their next opportunity with purpose and confidence."

LHH Career Studio is redefining career support with a balanced blend of personalized coaching and advanced digital tools to help job seekers navigate the evolving job market. While professional coaching remains at the heart of LHH's services—providing invaluable support to those facing job loss—the platform now offers robust, data-driven tools for navigating AI-driven recruitment processes.

Through LHH's digital platform, candidates can organize job applications, manage interview schedules, and track follow-ups, all in one centralized location. In addition to practical tools, LHH Career Studio offers upskilling opportunities in job search techniques, while helping candidates stay informed on emerging trends across the changing job landscape. To further support everyone, LHH's global network of certified career coaches provides personalized guidance, from resume reviews to emotional support, all while helping individuals design a career journey aligned with their unique goals.

As the world of work rapidly changes, the need for career pivots has become a necessity for many. Responding to this shift, LHH has pioneered AI-based career inspiration through its innovative tool, Career Canvas, now part of the LHH Career Studio, introduced in 2023. This tool analyzes candidates' skills, interests, and experience to offer personalized career paths and job suggestions, with required skills and salary data to inspire new roles that may not have been previously considered.

"At LHH, our aim is always to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to evolving hiring practices and be at the forefront of the job search process," said Kevin Waxman, Director of Career Transition Delivery at LHH. "With input from our candidates and consultants, I am excited about the launch of our new candidate portal Career Studio because it has all the tools and resources our candidates need and expect to maximize their job search. We've developed an innovative, thoughtful, and easy-to-use solution that merges top-tier technology with a personal touch, meeting candidates where they are and addressing their most significant obstacles."

For more information on LHH's Career Studio and offerings, visit https://info.lhh.com/us/en/introducing-lhh-career-studio.

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

To learn more about LHH, visit: https://www.lhh.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE LHH