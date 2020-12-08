LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Selects RESAAS to Power Referrals to All Members

VANCOUVER, BC and ST. PAUL, MN, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has selected RESAAS to house its member referral business and lead optimization services across North America.

Founded in June 2020, the Alliance is an all-inclusive organization dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership. The Alliance has more than 50 chapters in the United States and Puerto Rico.

"We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to introduce our members to the cutting-edge technology and common-sense solutions that RESAAS offers through its global interface. Add in the sterling reputation of their company and this is a great fit for the Alliance," said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. "The RESAAS platform will allow the Alliance to deliver a proven and organized referral solution to and for our members. It will also give our members the opportunity to participate in a lead-generation community which is over 450,000 strong. We are excited to continue our advocacy mission alongside RESAAS, enabling both organizations to grow awareness, membership, referral business and industry value together."

Members of the Alliance who choose to upgrade to RESAAS Premium for $50/month, or RESAAS Ultimate for $100/month, will enjoy privileged access to exclusive referral opportunities. Under the terms of the 1-year renewable agreement executed on November 21, 2020, revenue generated will be shared between RESAAS and the Alliance, which plans to utilize its portion to endow scholarships and provide financial assistance to agents starting their careers.

"RESAAS is a global real estate community for all agents from all brokerages in all countries. We believe in inclusion, and are proud to partner with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS will provide members of The Alliance with our award-winning referral platform, generating insights into housing demand, migration trends and relocation patterns."

RESAAS joins other established organizations within the real estate industry that The Alliance has secured strategic relationships with. These include Engel & Völkers real estate brokerage, Realogy Franchise Group (NYSE: RLGY), Truist Mortgage (NYSE: TFC) and First American Title (NYSE: FAF).

About The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For more information visit realestatealliance.org.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: RESAAS, Don Mosher, (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE, David Siroty, (908) 337-5865, [email protected]

