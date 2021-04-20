LG Ushers in Smart and Healthy Laundromats of the Future

With only 30 percent of households in the Philippines owning washing machines and even less owning dryers, commercial laundromats are very popular. And even for those 30 percent, the machines tend to be small, meaning having to run multiple loads for large families. As a result, commercial laundromats are quite popular in the Philippines and considered a good business for investment, with as many as 1,500 new laundromats opening every year.

But the pandemic has made visiting laundromats a stressful experience for many.

With LG's Laundry Lounge, owners can monitor their business remotely while customers can check washer/dryer availability and keep an eye on the progress of their clothes from any location. And because LG is a global leader in laundry solutions, Laundry Lounge users can feel confident knowing that their clothes are getting the best care possible in an LG washing machine or dryer.

The Laundry Lounge app makes the entire laundromat experience healthier and easier. Available for Android devices, LG's app allows customers to make contactless payment, reserve a washer or dryer in advance and monitor their laundry's progress from home or the car, so there's no need to wait in line. Laundry Lounge owners can run their business fully remotely. Revenues, machine breakdowns and any other issues are communicated via the app so there's no need to be on site all the time.

LG's commercial washing machine and dryer models employ many innovative features to deliver clean, gentle clothing care. Every washing machine incorporates effective hygiene technology that cleans the drum before, during, and after every cycle and LG's commercial dryer employs high temperature air to sanitize clothes of germs and bacteria. For maximum hygiene, the Laundry Lounge includes LG Styler wardrobe management units which customers can use to steam clean clothes such as coats, suits and scarves that cannot be washed in water.

"The opening of LG's first digital Laundry Lounge outside its test market demonstrates LG's commitment to providing operators and customers with a smarter, safer way to turn laundry into big business," said Don Kwack, senior vice president and head of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company's overseas sales and marketing. "LG Laundry Lounge introduces both smart and convenient features to the laundromat environment, trends which we think urban consumers will really appreciate."

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and workforce of over 70,000 around the world. global sales of more than USD 56 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliances & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions., LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring next generation AI. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

