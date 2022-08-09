Toronto's NBA 2K team plays with innovative gaming tech on the virtual court

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce that the LG UltraGear™ monitor (27GP950-B) has been named the official monitor for Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. The announcement further extends the longstanding partnership between LG and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) within the esports domain.

LG ULTRAGEAR NAMED THE OFFICIAL GAMING MONITOR OF RAPTORS UPRISING GAMING CLUB (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

To celebrate the vibrant and lively community of esports fans and players, LG is continuing to create moments that bring fans together. Having the right technology is a top priority for gamers, and for an inspiring team like Raptors Uprising, the LG UltraGear™ monitor has the capabilities and features to meet those needs.

"Raptors Uprising are committed to continually growing our competitive edge and giving our fans an immersive experience," said Sumit Arora, Vice President, Strategy, Analytics & Esports. "With its innovative technology and features, the LG UltraGear™ monitor is an important tool in accomplishing this goal and ensuring our players are performing at their best for our fans."

The LG UltraGear™ monitor is built for the gamer. With an ultra-fast speed of 144Hz, it generates smooth image transitions and rapid response times. The FreeSync™ premium technology enables gamers to experience fluid movement, which is ideal for Raptors Uprising players, as it allows for a more life-like experience.

For gamers who want to immerse themselves in the experience, one of the most impactful features of the LG UltraGear™ monitor is that it supports Nano IPS technology to express high-fidelity colour to provide realistic and vivid visuals. These details make the virtual experience of shooting hoops feel true to life.

Raptors Uprising's new gaming facility, Bell Gaming Centre, located on Toronto's Exhibition Grounds has been decked out with LG UltraGear™ monitors to give players the ultimate gaming experience, whether they are competing for a spot in the playoffs or practicing.

The LG UltraGear™ monitor (27GP950-B) is available at Staples and Canada Computers, starting at $949.99*. *Not including applicable taxes and fees

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, +1 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One Canada, on behalf of LG Electronics Canada, Sarah Osher, +1 437-246-3792, [email protected]