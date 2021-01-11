LG to Reinforce Industry Dominance with Ultimate TV Technology

LG's 2021 OLED TV lineup represents the company's most comprehensive range of OLED TVs to date with exciting new models that come in more large sizes and build on the brand's legacy of superior picture quality. LG's newest G1 series features OLED evo, the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology that delivers better luminosity for higher brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism.

And when it comes to the ultimate viewing experience of OLED, LG is offering consumers more choices than ever before. The exceptional LG C1 series boasts a diverse range of size options from the 48-inch version favoured by avid gamers to the new 83-inch model which will have all the neighbours inviting themselves over on movie night. What's more, the new Gallery Stand 2 is an attractive alternative to the sleek, flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design mount for those who desire more flexibility in their interior planning.

LG's latest intelligent processor, the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI, revamps the performance on the newest LG OLED TV models in the Z1, G1 and C1 series, LG QNED Mini LED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95. The processor leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling, making content of any quality look picture-perfect on the large, self-emissive displays. LG's newest processor features AI Picture Pro, which recognizes onscreen objects such as faces and bodies 3 and distinguishes between foregrounds and backgrounds, processing each object independently to make images more three-dimensional. With its ability to detect content genre, the α9 Gen 4 processor further optimizes picture quality, amount of light in scenes and ambient conditions in various viewing environments.

Moreover, the processor incorporates a new version of LG's AI Sound Pro which boasts two major additions for 2021. Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing delivers an incredibly immersive audio experience via the TV's built-in speakers while Auto Volume Leveling ensures a consistent level of volume when switching between channels or streaming apps, a solution to a problem that has long annoyed TV viewers.

LG's latest TVs offer an exceptionally intuitive user experience thanks to the company's updated webOS 6.0 smart TV platform. With a completely redesigned New Home screen as well as performance and feature improvements, webOS 6.0 provides faster access to apps and simpler content discovery capability with even more personalized recommendations. Paired with an improved Magic Remote that includes hot keys for popular content providers, LG's new webOS offers users the ability to more easily control and navigate LG's next-generation TVs and the growing webOS ecosystem.

Acknowledged by consumers, tech experts and some of the biggest names in the film industry as the best displays around, LG OLED TVs continue to raise the bar for image quality. With the company's self-lit pixel technology, the panels featured in the 2021 lineup offer perfect blacks and have been certified as having 100 percent colour fidelity by the global product testing agency Intertek. 4 In addition to their unsurpassed colour and contrast, LG's TVs support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos® to take viewer immersion to a whole new level.

LG OLED TVs have also earned a reputation as the best TVs for both console and PC gaming. LG's 2021 OLED TVs are equipped with new features such as Game Optimizer along with a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four ports supporting the latest HDMI specifications. 5 Not only does it allow users the ability to access all game-related settings in one convenient place, Game Optimizer, featured in all LG 2021 webOS TVs including QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs, automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of the game being played, whether it is a first-person shooter, role-playing game or real-time strategy title. For exhilarating big-screen gaming with stutter- and tear-free images, LG OLED TVs are G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium supported and feature variable refresh rate (VRR),6 all of which can be managed within the Game Optimizer.

What's more, LG expanded the number of TV models that will support HDMI 2.1 features in 2021, with enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) being supported across the full lineup. LG's QNED90 Mini LED, NANO90 and NANO85 NanoCell TVs will also support variable refresh rate (VRR) for an outstanding experience for those who love gaming.

And when it comes to responsible manufacturing, LG has a good track record with its OLED TVs. The panels employed in the 2021 OLED TV lineup have been certified by Swiss-based Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) as having minimal environmental impact, emitting negligible air pollutants, using less hazardous substances and being highly recyclable. According to SGS's evaluation results, LG OLED TV panels reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) by more than 50 percent compared to LCD TV panels of the same size.

LG OLED TVs are also easy on the eyes, without compromising picture quality. In addition to the low blue light recognition from TÜV Rheinland and flicker-free certification from Underwriters Laboratories, LG's OLED TVs employ the world's first Eyesafe-certified TV panels that meet the low blue light emission requirement of Eyesafe, a U.S.-based health standards agency. In fact, tests have shown that LG OLED TVs emit approximately 50 percent less blue light than a similar-sized premium LCD TV panel.

Designed to pair perfectly with the new OLED TV models, LG's latest soundbars are another demonstration of the company's environmentally-conscious approach to manufacturing. The exterior of the soundbars are made from recycled materials while the packaging is designed to protect without the use of expanded polystyrene foam blocks.

"Our commitment to raising the industry bar and increasing value for consumers are both clearly evident in the 2021 LG OLED TV lineup," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "Featuring LG OLED evo, our most advanced panel technology yet, our newest OLED TVs are in a league of their own, delivering another level of viewing experience we feel confident in saying is second to none."

LG's 2021 TV lineup including self-lit LG OLED TVs, new premium LG QNED Mini LED TVs and more immersive NanoCell TVs with ultra-large screen size options will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.

1 2021 CES Innovation Awards Honourees include models 77Z1, 55G1, 65G1, 77G1, 83C1 and 86NANO90P. 2 Ideally suited for 55/65-inch G1, C1, B1, A1 series models. 3 Body and face analysis available on 8K models OLED Z1, 8K QNED99, QNED95, NANO99P and NANO95P. 4 Third-party testing conducted by Intertek showed the colour fidelity of the display is 100 percent based on CIE dE 2000 colour difference metric calculated for 125 colour patches distributed across the entire colour volume. Colour difference (Delta-E) value was less than 2 for each of the 125 colour patches 5 Refers to inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 ports and applies to Z1, G1, C1 series models. 6 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and VRR and applies to Z1, G1, C1 and B1 series models.

