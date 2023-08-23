LG TAKES CONTENT IMMERSION TO THE NEXT-LEVEL WITH THE WORLD'S FIRST BENDABLE 42-INCH OLED TV

The LG OLED Flex Delivers a Personalized Experience with Fully Adjustable Screen Curvature and Superb Picture Quality

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG), a leader and innovator in the Home Entertainment category, is pleased to announce the availability of the new LG OLED Flex, an innovative new TV boasting the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED screen. Perfect for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming, and for enjoying live TV broadcasts and content streaming services, LG OLED Flex ushers in a whole new era of screen customizability.

The remarkable LG OLED Flex display can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved (900R),1 letting users choose their ideal arc from 20 levels of curvature, for a truly personalized viewing experience. Users can quickly adjust the curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five per cent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, the LG OLED Flex screen can be tilted forward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand – up or down by 140 millimetres – enabling ergonomic comfort, whether users prefer to sit up or lean back when viewing content.

Celebrating LG's 10th anniversary of OLED technology innovation, the game-changing form factor of the LG OLED Flex is made possible by a backlight-free, self-lit pixel technology. Whether flat or curved, the LG OLED evo technology-equipped LG OLED Flex delivers the same exceptional picture quality and performance that have made LG OLED so popular. Providing infinite contrast, deep black levels, highly accurate colours (100 per cent colour fidelity certified),2 a lightning-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag, LG OLED Flex puts the user right in the scene.

Powered by α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and unique picture algorithms, LG OLED Flex offers outstanding eye comfort as evidenced by its multiple flicker-free, glare-free3 certifications. The OLED screen enables users to enjoy longer gaming sessions and binge-watch their favourite shows without experiencing eye fatigue. Meanwhile, the application of LG's super anti-reflection (SAR) coating helps to reduce visual distractions, so that users can focus all of their attention on what's on screen.

For maximum convenience, the Switching Hub function makes it possible to use the LG OLED Flex's built-in microphone and any devices connected via its USB ports such as a headset, keyboard or mouse with a PC connected by HDMI cable. With a click of the source switching button on the side of the stand, users can switch device connection back and forth between PC and LG OLED Flex without having to physically disconnect and reconnect anything. Additionally, the built-in mic provides effective echo-cancellation for virtually crystal-clear voice chatting while gaming.

To complete the personalized user experience, LG OLED Flex incorporates a customizable lighting feature into its shield-like rear design. The lighting enhances the atmosphere by synchronizing with the video or audio of the content playing on screen, offering five modes4 for users to choose from.

Elevated gaming experience

Further, the LG OLED Flex is also equipped with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they're playing. Fans of role-playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers can have access to all 42 inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers have the option of a 32- or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance. The image resize feature can be easily accessed from the ultra-convenient Gaming Dashboard menu, where users can also choose the position of the smaller image on screen.

The LG OLED Flex supports Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120Hz and the latest HDMI 2.1 features, such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM). Moreover, LG's bendable display is G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified, ensuring tear- and stutter-free visuals that help bring games fully to life.

The new Game app, which is exclusive to the LG OLED Flex, supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen. Revamped for LG OLED Flex, the LG Gaming Optimizer adds customized sound settings for specific game genres to its diverse range of gamer-centric picture and audio options. Its dedicated game sound settings menu includes an equalizer, switches for AI Game Sound and Dolby Atmos, and offers access to advanced audio settings, enabling users to tailor the gaming experience precisely how they want it.

With the Multi View mode, users can view content from two different sources simultaneously and select which audio they want to hear. This means they can play a PC or a console game while watching YouTube videos5 streamed from their smartphone at the same time.

The LG OLED Flex also delivers excellent sound with two front-firing 40W speakers that help further elevate the gaming and content-viewing experience. And with built-in support for Dolby Atmos, the TV adds greater clarity, depth and liveliness to audio on compatible titles.

The LG OLED Flex is now available in Canada, starting at $3,999. Learn more at LG.ca.

