LG's New Soundbar Lineup Brings Premium Audio Experience to Even More Consumers

LG's new soundbar models deliver rich, true-to-life sound that captivate with their accuracy and depth. The 2020 range again leverages the company's long-standing partnership with Meridian Audio with more models featuring the company's finely-tuned technologies such as Bass and Space, which boosts low-frequency reproduction and widens the soundstage and Image Elevation, which ensures a more lifelike listening experience by elevating the perceived height of lead instruments and vocals. Furthermore, the majority of the 2020 lineup supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic and thoroughly immersive audio.

New for LG premium soundbars, AI Room Calibration guarantees more optimized sound by automatically tailoring output to the specific characteristics of the room. These advanced models are self-calibrating, able to recognize and analyze tones to accurately assess the dimensions of a given space and adjusting accordingly. When playing content mastered with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, this technology allows users to enjoy breathtakingly realistic surround sound with audio that appears to originate from multiple directions. What's more, LG's premium soundbars feature an advanced processing algorithm that can upscale conventional file formats to near-studio quality.

For the most vivid home theater experience possible, LG's new soundbars offer 4K Pass-Through and more cinema-like audio with the optional SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, compatible with most new LG soundbar models. And with Google Assistant built into more models for 2020, users can control compatible smart home devices from their LG soundbar with the comfort and ease of conversational voice commands. Connectivity will be easier than ever with the addition of enhanced audio return channel (eARC) so owners can plug external devices directly into their eARC compatible TVs and enjoy three-dimensional sound of high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD or DTS Master Audio.1

Among LG's new entries in the soundbar category are two CES Innovation Award winners. Premium models SN9YG and SN11RG are recognized for their enhanced sound quality and usability while the flagship model SN11RG is a 7.1.4-channel system complete with two wireless rear speakers that deliver forward- and up-firing sound for 360 degrees of auditory bliss. With sleek, future-proof designs that match perfectly with the minimalist aesthetics of LG's sleek 55- and 65-inch TVs, these stylish soundbars create seamless visual harmony that look splendid in any room.

"Our goal has always been to bring better sound to more people and by offering more great products that leverage our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest soundbars help achieve this," said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company's audio and video business. "High-performance, convenient and very versatile, LG's newest models will make the premium audio experience accessible to more customers worldwide."

Visitors to LG's CES booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall #11100) can experience the company's latest soundbar innovations firsthand. Keep up on LG's announcements at CES by following #LGCES2020 on social media.

1 For premium LG soundbars models SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG.

