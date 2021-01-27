The recognition highlights LG's continuing innovations to enhance and evolve the television to meet reference studio specifications. LG OLED TVs are highly valued by many of the world's top production studios and renowned creators for their exceptionally accurate colour reproduction, and unsurpassed contrast. LG OLED TVs deliver optimized video processing, best in class calibration, high degree of interoperability with support for a large number of video and audio formats, and various other features developed specifically to meet the needs of professional content creators. LG OLED TVs are widely employed as reference displays by major Hollywood movie studios and by content developers and distributors worldwide.

Able to faithfully replicate a director's creative intent, revealing every detail and nuance with the precision of its self-lit pixels, LG OLED is popular as a reference display thanks to its capacity to meet the high quality standards of the creative content community. By being able to render motion as precisely as they reproduce colours, LG OLED TVs are also a common sight in live sports production facilities around the world.

Praised by consumers and industry experts, LG OLED TV delivers superior image quality with its self-emissive pixel technology, backlight-free structure, and independent pixel-dimming control. Impressive contrast ratio, deeper blacks, wide viewing angle and fast response times are just some of the reasons why LG OLED continues to lead the premium TV category.

"We are extremely proud that LG OLED TV has been acknowledged with one of the TV and broadcasting industry's most iconic awards," said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "This accolade is a testament to the fact that our OLED TVs deliver the best home viewing experiences, allowing customers to enjoy the shows they love just as their creators intended them to be seen."

This recognition comes on the heels of other award-winning LG innovations in the rapidly evolving field of smart, connected, ultra-high definition televisions. Recently, LG Electronics received a Technical Emmy for developing and deploying HTML5 for a full TV experience as well as an Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) for developing and deploying 1D & 3D LUT based hardware level CalMAN calibration with its OLED TVs. Previously, LG's U.S. R&D subsidiary, Zenith Electronics LLC, earned Technical Emmy Awards for such pioneering developments as the first wireless TV remote control, industry standards for HDTV and stereo TV, and flat-screen displays.

For more information on LG OLED TVs, visit www.lg.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One Canada, Madeleine Stoesser, C: 437-332-5631, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

