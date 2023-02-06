Innovative LG Inverter Heat Pump Chiller System Delivers High Performance Efficiency and

Flexibility

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada is pleased to announce that the LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller (ISHPC), is now available in Canada. Introduced last year at the 2022 AHR Expo, this highly efficient inverter heat pump chiller provides new levels of high performance and increased efficiency in the heat pump air cooled chiller category.

As the Canadian market is moving towards decarbonization and more sustainable operations, HVAC systems are in need of technologies that are non-dependent on fossil fuels. LG is raising the standard for air-cooled chillers with a robust set of high-performance features – reflected in its cooling capacity and low ambient heating ranges that provide building engineers with a flexible, cost-effective and properly-sized solution for air-source heat pump heating and cooling.

Available in modules ranging from 17 to 60 tons, the LG ISHPC performs at 100 percent of its rated heating capacity down to 0°C outdoor temperature when the leaving water temperature is at 45°C, and at 60 percent of its rated capacity at -25°C outdoor temperature, when the leaving water temperature is at 35°C.

The new LG chiller performance is certified per AHRI Standard 550/590 and sound levels per AHRI Standard 370, demonstrating class leadership for Integrated Part-Load Value (IPLV), sound level and low ambient heating performance.

The LG ISHPC delivers efficient and quiet, low ambient heating performance. In tandem with the market's growing trend towards electrification, the high heating low ambient performance (to -30°C) of the new LG ISHPC is a viable engineering solution that meets hot water heating needs and supports a carbon reducing strategy.

With an independent modular system design that reduces the size of each independent refrigerant circuit, the LG ISHPC is internally redundant, reducing the impact of compressor downtime. Compared to traditional staged systems, the LG ISHPC matches the required capacity as the load changes, while optimizing electrical consumption, thanks to the system's variable speed design.

Featuring a modular design, the internal controls of the new ISHPC allow up to five frames to be piped together and controlled as one. Multiple systems can be managed through building automation systems, providing an almost unlimited range of configuration options to meet unique project needs.

LG Electronics Canada is committed to delivering innovative technology to Canadians for a better life. The LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller is designed with innovation, performance, and efficiency at its core, and is now available in Canada. For more information regarding the ISHPC, please visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/business/air-solution.

The LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller will be on display at the 2023 AHR Expo from February 6-8, 2023. Please visit the LG Electronics booth (C6509).

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $63 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]