LG Introduces Next Generation of Laundry with New AI-powered Washer

CES Innovation Award-Winning Washer Deploys AI and Advanced

Fabric Care to Deliver Unrivaled Convenience, Performance and Speed

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - At CES®, LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its most advanced innovation in laundry, deploying artificial intelligence to deliver precision washing for optimal results without the guesswork. Winner of a coveted 2020 CES Innovation Award, the new LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor along with the company's AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service.

The AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG's groundbreaking Direct Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency. LG's new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against more than 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to program the optimal wash cycle setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 15 percent. *

LG's most intelligent washer is able to detect a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding, delicates and other fabric combinations) and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the optimal wash. And LG's new user-friendly ezDispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at precise times during the wash cycle for improved results. And when it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the ideal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

The intelligent washer can also connect with Amazon Alexa through LG's ThinQ mobile app to provide notifications when the laundry detergent is running low.

To further enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer service solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

In addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offer additional convenient features that help save users time and deliver superior performance:

TurboWash™ 360 uses powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles so detergent can penetrate deep into fabrics for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes;

3D Multi Spray shoots jets of water in five different directions simultaneously to quickly break down tough stains;

shoots jets of water in five different directions simultaneously to quickly break down tough stains; LG TWINWash™ saves time with two washers in one footprint. Wash small loads in the compact LG SideKick Pedestal washer below while tackling larger loads up top.

"With our innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations," said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "This washing machine sets a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience."

Following its CES debut, LG's new large capacity front-loading washing machine will roll out in North America in the first half of the year with availability in other markets to follow.

See the new AI DD washing machine and more at LG's booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Centre) during CES 2020 from January 7-10. Follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

* Based on independent testing by Intertek comparing LG models WM4500HBA and WM3900HWA in normal cycle with 8 pounds of clothes. Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutionss

LG Electronics is a global leader in home appliances, air conditioning and air quality systems. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Shari Balga, LG Electronics Canada Inc., C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; Lisa Yerilin, LG-One Canada, C: 416-486-2563, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

