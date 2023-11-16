LG HONOURED WITH SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARDS

From OLED TVs to webOS Content, LG Wins the Most Awards in History to Total 33, Including Two Best of Innovation Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than 30 CES® 2024 Innovation Awards across Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and B2B categories, including two coveted Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED TVs.

Bestowed every year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES, the world's largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow – the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.

Of the 33 CES Innovation Awards LG will receive at CES 2024, 15 have been awarded to LG TVs, including 12 for LG OLED, marking the 12th consecutive year that the company's self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Award honours. As a leader in OLED display innovation, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TVs from 42-to-97-inch screen sizes, as well as unique and innovative OLED TV form factors. LG OLED TVs are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colours, perfect black levels and infinite contrast.

Among the new LG Home Entertainment innovations also honoured are LG Sound Bars, LG XBOOM Portable Speakers and LG Smart TV webOS apps. LG Home Appliance products honoured this year include LG SIGNATURE Washers and Dryers. LG Business Solutions products honoured include LG UltraGearTM Gaming Monitors, an LG SMART Monitor, LG gram Laptops and the LG CLOi ServeBot.

The full list and details of LG's CES 2024 Innovation Award recipients will be announced at CES 2024 on January 7.

