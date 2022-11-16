Partnership also extends commitment to MLSE Foundation by celebrating everyday Community Heroes

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors are no strangers to big moments that make life good. In recent years, we've seen a Hart Trophy recipient, a Rookie of the Year and an NBA championship. To celebrate and continue these Life's Good moments, LG Electronics Canada (LG) and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) are pleased to announce their continued multi-year partnership and the extension of the #LifesGoodMoment campaign to acknowledge and celebrate the fans and the positive impact they have in their local communities.

LG is the exclusive Consumer Electronics Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, Raptors 905 and Toronto Marlies. This exclusive agreement includes LG's extensive product line-up of televisions, home appliances including ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers, IT solutions including monitors and projectors, Air Solutions and Digital Signage.

The thirteen-year partnership between LG and MLSE now extends to MLSE Foundation, which strives to improve the lives of youth by empowering them through sport and recreation. As part of this commitment, LG will support MLSE Foundation through the LG Community Heroes initiative launched in 2020, which celebrates the work that Maple Leafs and Raptors fans do in their communities to create a #LifesGoodMoment for those who need it most.

"When we collectively rally behind what we're most passionate about, we experience moments we'll never forget," says Robin Powell, Vice-President, Marketing, LG Electronics Canada. "That's why in collaboration with MLSE, we created the #LifesGoodMoment campaign. Collectively, we want to celebrate the moments that matter most to fans and their communities – these Life's Good Moments."

"Over the years of dedicated partnership with LG Electorics Canada, MLSE has had the honour to discover and spotlight fans of our teams with meaningful stories," says Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Through this year's extended partnership, we look forward to growing this storytelling and showing fans how sports unites us all."

Launching today, the 2022-23 #LifesGoodMoment campaign highlights the ways in which fans bring their energy and connection to sport and community in their day-to-day lives. A video will kick off the campaign along with monthly-themed contests for Maple Leafs and Raptors fans to show off their fandom and bring home exclusive LG prizes throughout the season.

Creative agency Forsman and Bodenfors developed the creative for the campaign. Media agency PHD Canada is responsible for the paid social and digital media campaign. Digital agency Reprise will execute the social contest. LG-One (GCI Canada) will partner with social influencers to create additional content and manage public relations efforts. Sponsorship agency XMC supported the MLSE renewal.

For more information, visit www.lifesgoodmoment.com/leafs and www.lifesgoodmoment.com/raptors.

