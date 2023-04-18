LG 2023 GRAM LAPTOP LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

New LG gram laptop models enable Canadians to 'Hustle Right, Hustle Light' with a lightweight, compact body, faster processor, military-grade durability and enhanced connectivity features for maximum portability

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) today announced that the 2023 LG gram lineup is now available for pre-order in Canada. With an ultra-lightweight, compact body and long battery life, LG gram 2023 laptops include new features that enhance their speed, strength and connectivity that cater to a wide range of business and lifestyle needs.

With a robust 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and an upgraded cooling system, the new models enable Canadians to enjoy reliable performance for improved productivity. Within the lineup, the 16-inch (16Z90R) and 17-inch (17Z90R) models have a variable refresh rate ranging from 31Hz to 144Hz, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU and 400nits brightness with an anti-glare IPS display, so users can comfortably enjoy exceptional clarity and vivid resolution even in brightly-lit environments.

While they are light in weight, when it comes to durability, the 2023 LG gram laptops are built tough for on-the-go work and life. These laptops are as strong as they are portable receiving MIL-STD-810H military durability test certification.1 In addition to being physically reliable, this year's LG gram offerings are equipped with enhanced smart security. The LG grams will lock themselves and send an alert when they sense abnormal situations, such as a loss of the device.

This lineup also offers a more connected laptop experience to provide Canadians with the flexibility they need to ensure their devices are paired harmoniously for seamless integration with Android or iOS smartphones. New to the LG gram this year, Intel Unison™ lets users place their LG gram at the centre of their work or entertainment setup and sync with other devices. Users can receive notifications, like phone calls or messages, from synced devices on their laptop for increased visibility across their device network. As well, all models support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and the ultra-compact adapter offers more flexibility and portability – with the same power – at a fraction of the size.

The 2023 LG gram lineup offers the audio capabilities Canadians need for productive work and immersive entertainment. Whether users are hosting a virtual meeting or streaming video content, the new LG gram models deliver a crisper and clearer sound experience thanks to Dolby Atmos audio and Smart Amp speakers.

LG is committed to providing Canadians with innovative tools that meet them where they are, whether at the office, on the go, watching the latest videos or playing the latest games. The 2023 LG gram lineup provides Canadians with portability, productivity and enhanced security features to maximize the mobile working experience.

The 2023 LG gram lineup:

The 2023 LG gram basic line includes 14-inch (14Z90R), 15-inch (15Z90R), 16-inch (16Z90R), and 17-inch (17Z90R) models all of which feature the LG gram's classic, ultra-lightweight design. The WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display supports wide colour gamut and produces a captivating visual display.

line includes 14-inch (14Z90R), 15-inch (15Z90R), 16-inch (16Z90R), and 17-inch (17Z90R) models all of which feature the LG gram's classic, ultra-lightweight design. The WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display supports wide colour gamut and produces a captivating visual display. The LG gram 2-in-1 models offer users enhanced versatility with the ability to switch from a laptop view to tablet, or vice versa, at their convenience. The 360° hinge, LG stylus pen, Gorilla Glass screen and full-size keyboard truly make this laptop a do-it-all workspace with near limitless design potential. This model's four-way super-slim bezel design, 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 99 per cent (Typ.) wide color gamut and sturdy yet slim aluminum frame provide an impressive combination of display and durability. Models are available in 16-inch (16T90R) and 14-inch (14T90R) variations.

models offer users enhanced versatility with the ability to switch from a laptop view to tablet, or vice versa, at their convenience. The 360° hinge, LG stylus pen, Gorilla Glass screen and full-size keyboard truly make this laptop a do-it-all workspace with near limitless design potential. This model's four-way super-slim bezel design, 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 99 per cent (Typ.) wide color gamut and sturdy yet slim aluminum frame provide an impressive combination of display and durability. Models are available in 16-inch (16T90R) and 14-inch (14T90R) variations. Canadians can also do more at once with the LG gram +view portable monitor, which provides an extra screen that enables users to multitask effectively while on the go. Featuring a 16-inch (16MR70) model IPS LED display with 2 x USB Type-C connectivity, the +view can be easily customized with efficient on-screen controls and rotated for a vertical view, providing users with greater flexibility for the ultimate portable setup.

Until April, 30th 2023, all new LG gram 2023 models purchased will include the +view portable monitor and Hustle Hub kit as a gift with purchase – a $500 CAD value2. LG gram pricing begins at $1,749.99 CAD. For more information on the 2023 LG gram lineup, and a list of participating retailers, please visit LG.ca.



LG gram 17 (17Z90R) LG gram 16 (16Z90R) LG gram 15 (15Z90R) LG gram 14 (14Z90R) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Brightness (Typ.) 350nit / 400nit (VRR) Refresh Rate 31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal) 60Hz 60Hz Weight 1,350g (iGPU) 1,450g (dGPU) 1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (dGPU) 1,140g 999g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm Battery 80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 1.5W x 2 1.5W x 2 Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor



















LG gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90R) Display Size 16-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 350nit 350nit Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz Weight 1,480g 1,250g Size 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm Battery 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Durability MIL-810H Military Standard MIL-810H Military Standard I/O Port 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional, Wacom notes, Bamboo Paper LG Pen Settings Webcam FHD IR Camera FHD IR Camera Accessory LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) USB-C to HDMI adapter



About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $63 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

1 Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards (February 2023). Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 514.8 – Vibration (Procedure I). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt. 2 Valid until April 30, 2023 at participating retailers. While supplies last, quantities limited.

