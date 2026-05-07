LFMO Honours the Legacy of Governor General Mary Simon

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) honours the legacy of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon as she concludes her tenure as Governor General of Canada.

As the first Indigenous person and first Indigenous woman to serve in this role, Governor General Simon's leadership marked a meaningful step forward in recognizing Indigenous Peoples at the highest levels of Canadian public life.

"Governor General Mary Simon has led with grace, dignity, and strength," said President Omeniho. "Her tenure has elevated Indigenous voices and has been a source of pride for Indigenous women across Canada."

Governor General Simon championed Indigenous languages, cultures, and identities, and recognized the contributions of many Indigenous individuals through national honours. In 2024, Governor General Simon presented LFMO President Melanie Omeniho with the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

"I was deeply honoured to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal from Governor General Mary Simon," added President Omeniho. "Her recognition of Indigenous leaders and community contributions reflects her genuine commitment to reconciliation and to uplifting our people."

In 2026, she honoured Métis artist Christi Belcourt at Rideau Hall as part of the Order of Canada. Belcourt's artwork, Honouring My Spirit Helpers, is exhibited in the Rideau Hall ballroom, representing a significant moment of reconciliation and artistic recognition.

Her role also included representing Canada at significant international event, leading the Canadian delegation to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronation of King Charles III in London, as well as to the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican.

As Governor General, she granted Royal Assent to many bills, including legislation advancing Indigenous rights--such as Bill S-13, An Act to amend the Interpretation Act and to make related amendments to other Acts, that received Royal Assent in2024. This law recognizes Indigenous governance and strengthens protections for Section 35 rights--reinforcing respect for Indigenous Peoples within Canada's legal framework.

LFMO extends its sincere gratitude to Governor General Mary Simon for her service and lasting contributions to reconciliation in Canada. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

About Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LEMO) Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is the national voice of Métis women, advocating for their rights, safety, well-being, and leadership across the Métis Motherland. LFMO ensures that Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are represented in decision-making spaces and that their voices guide the policies and initiatives that affect their lives.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media contact: Ke Ning, LFMO, [email protected] 613-297-5193