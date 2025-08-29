MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Leyad is pleased to announce the successful sale of a retail site in Québec City to Costco Wholesale Corporation. The transaction reflects Leyad's continued focus on strategic asset repositioning and its ability to execute high-impact deals with leading national tenants.

Since acquiring the property, Leyad implemented a focused value-add strategy to enhance the site's appeal and long-term viability. The result was a well-positioned asset that attracted one of North America's most respected retail brands.

Retail site located in Quebec City, sold to Costco (CNW Group/Leyad)

"This deal exemplifies Leyad's ability to identify opportunity, act decisively, and create value through strategic execution," said Henry Zavriyev, President of Leyad. "We are proud to have transacted with Costco and look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the Canadian retail market."

The Québec City sale supports Leyad's broader strategy of acquiring high-potential assets, unlocking their value, and pursuing timely dispositions. The company remains active across Canada and is currently evaluating new retail investment opportunities.

About Leyad

Leyad is a Montréal-based real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring and repositioning underutilized assets across Canada. Through disciplined strategy, hands-on management, and market insight, Leyad delivers impactful results across a growing national portfolio.

Media Contact: For media & leasing inquiries please contact: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], (514) 473-5363; For acquisition opportunities please contact: Eli Erdstein, [email protected], (514) 216-2920