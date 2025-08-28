Leyad welcomes Zellers to Londonderry Mall, Marking Historic Return of Iconic Canadian Brand

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Leyad is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of Zellers, with the grand opening of its first new location in Canada at Londonderry Mall. The store will occupy approximately 60,000 square feet on the main floor of the former Hudson's Bay space.

This milestone marks a significant moment not only for Canadian retail but also for the Edmonton community. Leyad is the first landlord in Canada to secure a new tenant for the former HBC space among malls housing the department store's legacy footprint.

"We are thrilled to bring back a beloved Canadian brand that stirs up nostalgic memories for many of our shoppers, while providing an opportunity to introduce Zellers to a new generation," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "This announcement represents a bold step forward in reimagining retail space and responding to community demand with purpose and vision."

The transformation of the former Hudson's Bay store—closed in June 2025—into a vibrant new Zellers location was completed in under two months, showcasing Leyad's commitment to swift, strategic redevelopment.

The newly reimagined Zellers will offer a wide range of stylish clothing lines for women, men, and youth, alongside contemporary home décor—blending the brand's rich heritage with modern design and value-driven offerings.

This launch at Londonderry Mall is not just the return of a brand—it's the beginning of a new chapter for a retailer woven into Canada's cultural fabric.

