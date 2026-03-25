Leyad Announces Key Senior Appointments and Promotions to Support Continued National Growth

MONTREAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Leyad, a vertically integrated real estate investment and operating platform with approximately 5,000 apartments and 10M sqf of commercial assets under management across Canada, is pleased to announce a series of senior appointments and promotions as the firm continues to scale its national platform and deepen its operational capabilities.

Anthony Casalanguida - Vice President, Retail (CNW Group/Leyad) Gregory Castiel - Senior Vice-President, Commercial Properties (CNW Group/Leyad)

Leyad has appointed Anthony Casalanguida as Vice President, Retail. Anthony brings over 25 years of experience leading high-performing retail, office, and mixed-use portfolios across Canada. In his role, he will oversee strategic growth, leasing, property operations, and tenant experience across Leyad's retail platform.

Prior to joining Leyad, Anthony spent 16 years at Oxford Properties Group, where he most recently served as Vice President, Retail, overseeing a portfolio exceeding $4 billion across multiple provinces and leading a team of over 400 professionals. He previously served as General Manager of Yorkdale Shopping Centre, widely recognized as Canada's highest-performing retail destination, where he directed more than $500 million in development activity and drove annual retail sales exceeding $1 billion. He also served as General Manager of The Well in Toronto, leading leasing, activation, and operations across a 3 million square foot mixed-use platform.

Leyad has also appointed Dina Lianos as Director of Operations. Dina joins from Colliers, where she developed extensive experience in property operations and asset performance. In her new role, she will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and supporting the continued growth of Leyad's national portfolio.

In addition, Gregory Castiel has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Properties. In this expanded role, Gregory will oversee Leyad's national commercial portfolio, comprising approximately $2 billion in assets across eight provinces, and lead a broad team of leasing, operations, and property management professionals. His promotion reflects Leyad's continued confidence in his leadership and execution capabilities as the firm scales its platform.

"These appointments reflect the continued evolution of Leyad's platform as we invest in top-tier talent to support our growth across Canada," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "Anthony, Dina, and Gregory, each bring strong leadership, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the real estate landscape. We are excited to have them in these roles as we continue to expand our portfolio and capabilities."

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

SOURCE Leyad

Media & Leasing Inquiries: Gregory Castiel -- [email protected] | (514) 473-5363; Acquisition Opportunities: Eli Erdstein -- [email protected] | (514) 216-2920