Leyad Acquires St. Vital Centre for $160.5M

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Leyad is pleased to announce the acquisition of St. Vital Centre, one of Manitoba's top-performing shopping centres, for $160.5 million. Attracting 8 million visitors annually, St. Vital Centre encompasses approximately 1 million square feet of gross leaseable area and features 160 diverse retailers. Shortly following the acquisition, the centre will welcome a new Uniqlo store, further strengthening its tenant lineup and enhancing its appeal to the region.

Aerial view of St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg, MB. (CNW Group/Leyad) St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg, MB. (CNW Group/Leyad)

"This acquisition embodies everything we look for in a community shopping centre," said Henry Zavriyev, President of Leyad. "St. Vital Centre is dominant in its market, anchored by essential retail, deeply embedded in the daily lives of the community, and positioned for many decades of continued success. We are proud to become its long-term steward."

The transaction was financed through a syndicated loan provided by six leading credit unions, underscoring both the strength of the asset and the depth of confidence from Canada's credit union system in Leyad's operating platform.

"This syndication highlights the ability of Canadian credit unions to collaborate on large, institutional-quality transactions while supporting assets that matter to their communities," said Henry Zavriyev.

The acquisition of St. Vital Centre marks a significant milestone in Leyad's growth and further solidifies its position as a leading owner of high-quality community retail in Canada.

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

SOURCE Leyad

Media & Leasing Inquiries: Gregory Castiel -- [email protected] | (514) 473-5363; Acquisition Opportunities: Eli Erdstein -- [email protected] | (514) 216-2920