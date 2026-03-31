Leyad Acquires Grocery Portfolio Spanning Six Provinces and Yukon

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Leyad today announced the acquisition of a 387,000-square-foot portfolio of single-tenant grocery properties leased to Loblaw Companies Limited.

The portfolio spans British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon Territory, marking Leyad's entry into British Columbia and Yukon. Following the transaction, Leyad's footprint now extends across eight provinces -- Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan -- in addition to the Yukon.

Real Canadian Superstore in Whitehorse, Yukon (CNW Group/Leyad)

Leyad has spent the past decade building a portfolio focused on durable commercial real estate tied to everyday consumer needs, with grocery-anchored properties increasingly forming the backbone of that strategy. With the addition of these assets, Loblaw Companies Limited becomes Leyad's largest tenant by revenue, reflecting the company's continued focus on necessity-based retail and tenants that provide essential services to Canadians.

"With this acquisition, we are doubling down on the most resilient segment of retail real estate," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "These are established, high-performing locations that continue to play an essential role in the daily lives of the communities they serve."

The transaction reflects sustained institutional demand for grocery-anchored real estate supported by strong credit tenants. Loblaw Companies Limited remains one of Canada's leading food and pharmacy retailers and has recently announced a $2.4 billion investment program to expand and modernize its store network nationwide.

About Leyad

Leyad is a real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring and operating high-quality retail, commercial, and residential assets across Canada, with an emphasis on necessity-based real estate.

SOURCE Leyad

Media & Leasing Inquiries: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], (514) 473-5363; Acquisition Opportunities: Eli Erdstein, [email protected], (514) 216-2920