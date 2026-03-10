Leyad Acquires Lloyd Mall, Expanding Grocery and Pharmacy-Anchored Retail Portfolio

EDMONTON, AB, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Leyad announced today that it has acquired Lloyd Mall, a dominant regional shopping centre in Lloydminster serving communities across eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

"Lloyd Mall fits squarely within our strategy of investing in high-quality retail assets that provide essential goods and services to their communities," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "Grocery and pharmacy anchored centres now represent our highest-grossing tenant category, and this acquisition further strengthens that segment of our portfolio."

Lloyd Mall (CNW Group/Leyad)

With over 200,000 square feet of gross leasable area, Lloyd Mall was fully renovated in 2021 and is anchored by leading national retailers including Safeway, Shoppers Drug Mart, Urban Planet, and Dollarama. The property is also home to several well-known retailers such as Bath & Body Works, La Vie en Rose, Boathouse, and Quarks.

Lloyd Mall is the only enclosed shopping centre serving a regional trade area of more than 195,000 residents. The surrounding economy is supported by a strong agriculture and oil and gas base and a young, growing population.

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

