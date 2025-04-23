LEXI ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ANTOFALLA NORTH & SOUTH DRILLING PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (OTCQB: LXENF) (the "Company" or "LEXI") is pleased to announce that it has completed drilling at the Antofalla North Project and the Antofalla South Project, in the south of the salar.

The Campaign consisted of 1,003.4 meters across the northern and southern properties. Three diamond holes were drilled in the northern LEA I, LEA XXXIV and LEA V properties. Two diamond holes to 200 m depth, and a third hole to 302 m depth, were drilled in the LEA XXVI property in the south of the salar. The average depth of all holes across these two Campaigns was 284 m.  Core samples were collected to provide measurements of porosity. Samples were collected every 12 m, with porosity results yet to be received from the laboratory for the second program.

Brine sample analyses have been conducted at the independent Alex Stewart Laboratories to yield full spectroscopic analysis of brine chemistry and lithium concentrations (see Tables 2 and 3 for results, together with the sample widths). The Alex Stuart laboratory in the city of Jujuy was used as the primary laboratory, with the laboratory in Mendoza used as the check laboratory. All brine samples have now been received from the program.

The Company used the services of specialized downhole geophysical contractor, Zelandez Limited, to collect borehole magnetic resonance (BMR) measurements of in-situ porosity (specific yield) in the holes. This provides detailed measurements of porosity on a centimeter-scale, to understand changes in porosity with depth and location, providing high quality detailed information on the porosity of the sediments. Additionally, data from spectral gamma and resistivity logging tools, was collected, to provide additional lithological information.

The Antofalla basin is a long, narrow, fault-based graben – identified as one of the world's largest depressions, hosting extensive lithium-bearing brine – although the total depth in the basin is not well known. The results of the brine sampling are presented in Tables 2 and 3, for the southern and northern drilling programs. The brine sample results are highest from the southern LEA XXVI property, which is located on the western side of the salar.

The lithium concentration increases from north to south through the Antofolla South Project (LEA XXVI), with the lithium concentration increasing from an average of 238 mg/l Li in the northern hole DDH01, to 308 mg/l Li in the central hole DDH5 and 412 mg/l Li in the southern hole DDH3. Lithium concentration also showed an increase with depth in the holes, suggesting the influence of surficial infiltration of surface water and dilution of brine, most notably in the northern hole, DDH01 LEA XXVI. The suggestion from the TEM and MT geophysics, and knowledge on other salar systems, is that lithium-bearing brine will extend west off the salar below areas of gravel, and potentially into porous Tertiary age sediments or volcanics. This concept remains to be tested by future drilling.

In LEA XXVI brine is present in a surficial sequence of salt, which is underlain by sands and gravels, which vary in their degree of compaction and porosity. Drilling is not believed to have intersected tertiary terrestrial sediments, which are present around the salar margins, and potentially form the base of the salar. These southern drill holes have terminated in gravel units, which are believed to be alluvial fans, formed from sediment eroded from the salar margins and deposited within the salar, and later covered by salt. This is a pattern noted in many other salar basins.

The northern drill holes intersected a sequence of interbedded loose friable sands and compact gypsum sands, gravels, sands and occasional volcanic units across the LEA XXXIV, LEAI and LEAV properties on the west and east of the salar. These drillholes are in the northern part of the salar, within Catamarca province, north of the Antofalla village. Lithium concentrations in the northern properties were lower than those in the LEA XXVI property in the south of the salar, with lithium concentrations in the northern properties interpreted to be less concentrated than those in the center and south of the salar, which are interpreted as the nucleus of the salar. Lithium concentrations increased down hole from more dilute concentration around 100 mg/l Li, (with a low of 76 mg/L Li ) as near surface values, to a high of 189 mg/L downhole in DDH01-LEA 1, at 251-269 m.

The location of drill holes was based on previous time-domain/transient electromagnetics studies (the "TEM"). An extensive TEM survey was conducted over all the northern properties by geophysical contractor Quantec. TEM and MT was conducted in the LEA26 property by geophysical contractor GeoResource, to allow deeper imaging of the conductive brine unit, confirming it is hundreds of meters thick, and providing resolution of geological units at depth.

Samples were submitted with duplicate and standard samples, which show acceptable comparison between primary and duplicate samples and standard samples, compared to the certified standard concentration.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Murray Brooker, P. Geo., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Table 1: Location and characteristics of drillholes from the northern and southern drilling programs

HOLEID

EASTING_GK2

NORTHING_GK2

DIP

AZIMUTH

DEPTH m

DRILLHOLE DIAMETER

PROJECT

DDH01-LEA XXVI

2654736

7191797

-90

0

200

HQ

ANTOFALLA SOUTH

DDH05-LEA XXVI

2599680

7109839

-90

0

200

HQ

ANTOFALLA SOUTH

DDH03-LEA XXVI

2599854

7107366

-90

0

302

HQ

ANTOFALLA SOUTH

DDH01-LEA I

2654736

7191797

-90

0

401

HQ

ANTOFALLA NORTH

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

2651982

7190708

-90

0

401

HQ

ANTOFALLA NORTH

DDH02-LEA V

2650573

7182931

-90

0

401

HQ

ANTOFALLA NORTH

Table 2: Summary of brine chemistry from holes drilled by LEXI in the Antofalla South Project. Holes were drilled vertically and the sediments in the salar are flat lying. All thicknesses of brine mineralization delimited by the from to intervals in meters are true thicknesses. The extension of the brine is open at depth in the three holes in LEA XXVI, as bedrock to the salar is not believed to have been intersected.

HOLEID

FROM

TO

SAMPLE TYPE

B_mg/L

K_mg/L

Li_mg/L

Mg_mg/L

DDH01-LEA XXVI

24

32

Single packer

313

1347

208

3349

DDH01-LEA XXVI

48

68

Single packer

319

1720

217

3493

DDH01-LEA XXVI

104

122

Single packer

390

1547

239

4013

DDH01-LEA XXVI

122

140

Single packer

380

1414

251

3858

DDH01-LEA XXVI

140

158

Single packer

360

1433

229

3738

DDH01-LEA XXVI

158

176

Single packer

402

1376

251

4059

DDH01-LEA XXVI

182

200

Single packer

412

1364

268

4089

DDH03-LEA XXVI

14

32

Single packer

682

2904

433

9458

DDH03-LEA XXVI

32

50

Single packer

681

2908

433

9341

DDH03-LEA XXVI

50

68

Single packer

680

2908

433

9344

DDH03-LEA XXVI

104

122

Single packer

661

2805

418

9156

DDH03-LEA XXVI

140

158

Single packer

664

2826

411

8965

DDH03-LEA XXVI

158

176

Single packer

627

2643

380

8503

DDH03-LEA XXVI

176

194

Single packer

640

2724

401

8983

DDH03-LEA XXVI

194

212

Single packer

626

2860

393

8709

DDH03-LEA XXVI

212

230

Single packer

641

2753

401

8885

DDH03-LEA XXVI

248

266

Single packer

669

2842

417

9101

DDH03-LEA XXVI

276

277

Single packer

634

2746

394

8665

DDH05-LEA XXVI

32

50

Single packer

508

2185

319

6493

DDH05-LEA XXVI

50

68

Single packer

449

1986

286

5463

DDH05-LEA XXVI

68

86

Single packer

526

2309

330

6934

DDH05-LEA XXVI

140

158

Single packer

504

2079

309

6310

DDH05-LEA XXVI

158

176

Single packer

480

1984

299

5771

DDH05-LEA XXVI

176

200

Single packer

492

2051

307

6364

Table 3: Summary of brine chemistry from holes drilled by LEXI in the Antofalla North Project

HOLEID

FROM

TO

SAMPLE TYPE

B mg/L

K mg/L

Li mg/L

Mg mg/L

Na mg/L

DDH01-LEA I

32

50

Single packer

149

1789

105

1812

80792

DDH01-LEA I

50

68

Single packer

145

1757

107

1822

78638

DDH01-LEA I

86

104

Single packer

140

1688

129

2699

86122

DDH01-LEA I

122

140

Single packer

137

1643

119

2435

81397

DDH01-LEA I

140

158

Single packer

147

1743

125

2547

82437

DDH01-LEA I

161

179

Single packer

156

1847

131

2672

90599

DDH01-LEA I

179

197

Single packer

140

1756

115

2326

94287

DDH01-LEA I

197

215

Single packer

115

1421

102

1842

108034

DDH01-LEA I

215

233

Single packer

112

1503

98

1747

106981

DDH01-LEA I

233

251

Single packer

128

1858

105

1643

108740

DDH01-LEA I

251

269

Single packer

258

2927

189

2523

97057

DDH01-LEA I

269

287

Single packer

194

2277

147

2295

96578

DDH01-LEA I

287

305

Single packer

211

2385

165

2751

101885

DDH01-LEA I

305

323

Single packer

224

2473

175

2980

99335

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

36

38

Single packer

113

1050

76

1434

53409

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

54

56

Single packer

170

1973

118

1868

75607

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

72

74

Single packer

198

2284

147

2114

83800

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

90

92

Single packer

161

1966

125

1956

87032

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

132

133

Double packer

189

2323

141

2202

102020

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

150

151

Double packer

196

2397

146

2287

108990

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

174

175

Single packer

181

2238

138

2160

99572

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

197

215

Single packer

182

2234

138

2234

106362

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

215

233

Single packer

155

2017

113

1887

91662

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

233

251

Single packer

182

2251

136

2186

111328

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

251

269

Single packer

183

2267

137

2185

109238

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

272

287

Single packer

185

2274

137

2187

112275

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

287

305

Single packer

179

2202

132

2155

109630

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

305

323

Single packer

180

2199

133

2164

108732

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

326

344

Single packer

173

2115

128

2114

106527

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

344

362

Single packer

172

2124

128

2104

109157

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

362

380

Single packer

175

2117

128

2124

106116

DDH01-LEA XXXIV

380

401

Single packer

172

2151

129

2118

109008

DDH02-LEA V

38

56

Single packer

123

1567

93

1612

92283

DDH02-LEA V

56

74

Single packer

134

1712

103

1724

96644

DDH02-LEA V

74

92

Single packer

128

1637

96

1647

93621

DDH02-LEA V

92

110

Single packer

134

1699

99

1710

96292

DDH02-LEA V

110

128

Single packer

141

1809

106

1799

100401

DDH02-LEA V

146

164

Single packer

154

1981

105

1959

108067

DDH02-LEA V

182

200

Single packer

151

1962

103

1920

104893

DDH02-LEA V

230

236

Double packer

161

2160

112

2067

113234

DDH02-LEA V

263

272

Double packer

163

2169

113

2063

111643

DDH02-LEA V

272

284

Double packer

169

2374

126

2160

112278

DDH02-LEA V

296

308

Double packer

178

2365

127

2242

109583

DDH02-LEA V

347

353

Double packer

176

2351

128

2230

109229

DDH02-LEA V

353

357

Double packer

163

2162

113

2075

114214

DDH02-LEA V

359

365

Double packer

174

2358

127

2223

110405

DDH02-LEA V

388

392

Double packer

135

1942

108

1765

87801

Update on Credit Agreement

Further to the Company's press release dated March 7, 2025, the Company has not been able to arrange financing to repay the outstanding amounts under its secured credit facility with Arena Investors LP, for which it received a demand notice and notice of intention to enforce security pursuant to Section 244(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Company therefore has a large working capital deficit and there can be no assurance that its operations will continue in the current form, or at all.

About Lithium Energi Exploration Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc., (TSXV: LEXI), (FSE: L09), (OTCQB: LXENF), or "LEXI" is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. LEXI is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina. For more information, visit lithiumenergi.com.

