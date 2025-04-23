LEXI ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ANTOFALLA NORTH & SOUTH DRILLING PROGRAM

News provided byLithium Energi Exploration Inc.
Apr 23, 2025, 18:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (OTCQB: LXENF) (the "Company" or "LEXI") is pleased to announce that it has completed drilling at the Antofalla North Project and the Antofalla South Project, in the south of the salar.
The Campaign consisted of 1,003.4 meters across the northern and southern properties. Three diamond holes were drilled in the northern LEA I, LEA XXXIV and LEA V properties. Two diamond holes to 200 m depth, and a third hole to 302 m depth, were drilled in the LEA XXVI property in the south of the salar. The average depth of all holes across these two Campaigns was 284 m. Core samples were collected to provide measurements of porosity. Samples were collected every 12 m, with porosity results yet to be received from the laboratory for the second program.
Brine sample analyses have been conducted at the independent Alex Stewart Laboratories to yield full spectroscopic analysis of brine chemistry and lithium concentrations (see Tables 2 and 3 for results, together with the sample widths). The Alex Stuart laboratory in the city of Jujuy was used as the primary laboratory, with the laboratory in Mendoza used as the check laboratory. All brine samples have now been received from the program.
The Company used the services of specialized downhole geophysical contractor, Zelandez Limited, to collect borehole magnetic resonance (BMR) measurements of in-situ porosity (specific yield) in the holes. This provides detailed measurements of porosity on a centimeter-scale, to understand changes in porosity with depth and location, providing high quality detailed information on the porosity of the sediments. Additionally, data from spectral gamma and resistivity logging tools, was collected, to provide additional lithological information.
The Antofalla basin is a long, narrow, fault-based graben – identified as one of the world's largest depressions, hosting extensive lithium-bearing brine – although the total depth in the basin is not well known. The results of the brine sampling are presented in Tables 2 and 3, for the southern and northern drilling programs. The brine sample results are highest from the southern LEA XXVI property, which is located on the western side of the salar.
The lithium concentration increases from north to south through the Antofolla South Project (LEA XXVI), with the lithium concentration increasing from an average of 238 mg/l Li in the northern hole DDH01, to 308 mg/l Li in the central hole DDH5 and 412 mg/l Li in the southern hole DDH3. Lithium concentration also showed an increase with depth in the holes, suggesting the influence of surficial infiltration of surface water and dilution of brine, most notably in the northern hole, DDH01 LEA XXVI. The suggestion from the TEM and MT geophysics, and knowledge on other salar systems, is that lithium-bearing brine will extend west off the salar below areas of gravel, and potentially into porous Tertiary age sediments or volcanics. This concept remains to be tested by future drilling.
In LEA XXVI brine is present in a surficial sequence of salt, which is underlain by sands and gravels, which vary in their degree of compaction and porosity. Drilling is not believed to have intersected tertiary terrestrial sediments, which are present around the salar margins, and potentially form the base of the salar. These southern drill holes have terminated in gravel units, which are believed to be alluvial fans, formed from sediment eroded from the salar margins and deposited within the salar, and later covered by salt. This is a pattern noted in many other salar basins.
The northern drill holes intersected a sequence of interbedded loose friable sands and compact gypsum sands, gravels, sands and occasional volcanic units across the LEA XXXIV, LEAI and LEAV properties on the west and east of the salar. These drillholes are in the northern part of the salar, within Catamarca province, north of the Antofalla village. Lithium concentrations in the northern properties were lower than those in the LEA XXVI property in the south of the salar, with lithium concentrations in the northern properties interpreted to be less concentrated than those in the center and south of the salar, which are interpreted as the nucleus of the salar. Lithium concentrations increased down hole from more dilute concentration around 100 mg/l Li, (with a low of 76 mg/L Li ) as near surface values, to a high of 189 mg/L downhole in DDH01-LEA 1, at 251-269 m.
The location of drill holes was based on previous time-domain/transient electromagnetics studies (the "TEM"). An extensive TEM survey was conducted over all the northern properties by geophysical contractor Quantec. TEM and MT was conducted in the LEA26 property by geophysical contractor GeoResource, to allow deeper imaging of the conductive brine unit, confirming it is hundreds of meters thick, and providing resolution of geological units at depth.
Samples were submitted with duplicate and standard samples, which show acceptable comparison between primary and duplicate samples and standard samples, compared to the certified standard concentration.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Murray Brooker, P. Geo., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Table 1: Location and characteristics of drillholes from the northern and southern drilling programs
|
HOLEID
|
EASTING_GK2
|
NORTHING_GK2
|
DIP
|
AZIMUTH
|
DEPTH m
|
DRILLHOLE DIAMETER
|
PROJECT
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
2654736
|
7191797
|
-90
|
0
|
200
|
HQ
|
ANTOFALLA SOUTH
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
2599680
|
7109839
|
-90
|
0
|
200
|
HQ
|
ANTOFALLA SOUTH
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
2599854
|
7107366
|
-90
|
0
|
302
|
HQ
|
ANTOFALLA SOUTH
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
2654736
|
7191797
|
-90
|
0
|
401
|
HQ
|
ANTOFALLA NORTH
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
2651982
|
7190708
|
-90
|
0
|
401
|
HQ
|
ANTOFALLA NORTH
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
2650573
|
7182931
|
-90
|
0
|
401
|
HQ
|
ANTOFALLA NORTH
Table 2: Summary of brine chemistry from holes drilled by LEXI in the Antofalla South Project. Holes were drilled vertically and the sediments in the salar are flat lying. All thicknesses of brine mineralization delimited by the from to intervals in meters are true thicknesses. The extension of the brine is open at depth in the three holes in LEA XXVI, as bedrock to the salar is not believed to have been intersected.
|
HOLEID
|
FROM
|
TO
|
SAMPLE TYPE
|
B_mg/L
|
K_mg/L
|
Li_mg/L
|
Mg_mg/L
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
24
|
32
|
Single packer
|
313
|
1347
|
208
|
3349
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
48
|
68
|
Single packer
|
319
|
1720
|
217
|
3493
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
104
|
122
|
Single packer
|
390
|
1547
|
239
|
4013
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
122
|
140
|
Single packer
|
380
|
1414
|
251
|
3858
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
140
|
158
|
Single packer
|
360
|
1433
|
229
|
3738
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
158
|
176
|
Single packer
|
402
|
1376
|
251
|
4059
|
DDH01-LEA XXVI
|
182
|
200
|
Single packer
|
412
|
1364
|
268
|
4089
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
14
|
32
|
Single packer
|
682
|
2904
|
433
|
9458
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
32
|
50
|
Single packer
|
681
|
2908
|
433
|
9341
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
50
|
68
|
Single packer
|
680
|
2908
|
433
|
9344
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
104
|
122
|
Single packer
|
661
|
2805
|
418
|
9156
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
140
|
158
|
Single packer
|
664
|
2826
|
411
|
8965
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
158
|
176
|
Single packer
|
627
|
2643
|
380
|
8503
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
176
|
194
|
Single packer
|
640
|
2724
|
401
|
8983
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
194
|
212
|
Single packer
|
626
|
2860
|
393
|
8709
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
212
|
230
|
Single packer
|
641
|
2753
|
401
|
8885
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
248
|
266
|
Single packer
|
669
|
2842
|
417
|
9101
|
DDH03-LEA XXVI
|
276
|
277
|
Single packer
|
634
|
2746
|
394
|
8665
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
32
|
50
|
Single packer
|
508
|
2185
|
319
|
6493
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
50
|
68
|
Single packer
|
449
|
1986
|
286
|
5463
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
68
|
86
|
Single packer
|
526
|
2309
|
330
|
6934
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
140
|
158
|
Single packer
|
504
|
2079
|
309
|
6310
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
158
|
176
|
Single packer
|
480
|
1984
|
299
|
5771
|
DDH05-LEA XXVI
|
176
|
200
|
Single packer
|
492
|
2051
|
307
|
6364
Table 3: Summary of brine chemistry from holes drilled by LEXI in the Antofalla North Project
|
HOLEID
|
FROM
|
TO
|
SAMPLE TYPE
|
B mg/L
|
K mg/L
|
Li mg/L
|
Mg mg/L
|
Na mg/L
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
32
|
50
|
Single packer
|
149
|
1789
|
105
|
1812
|
80792
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
50
|
68
|
Single packer
|
145
|
1757
|
107
|
1822
|
78638
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
86
|
104
|
Single packer
|
140
|
1688
|
129
|
2699
|
86122
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
122
|
140
|
Single packer
|
137
|
1643
|
119
|
2435
|
81397
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
140
|
158
|
Single packer
|
147
|
1743
|
125
|
2547
|
82437
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
161
|
179
|
Single packer
|
156
|
1847
|
131
|
2672
|
90599
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
179
|
197
|
Single packer
|
140
|
1756
|
115
|
2326
|
94287
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
197
|
215
|
Single packer
|
115
|
1421
|
102
|
1842
|
108034
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
215
|
233
|
Single packer
|
112
|
1503
|
98
|
1747
|
106981
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
233
|
251
|
Single packer
|
128
|
1858
|
105
|
1643
|
108740
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
251
|
269
|
Single packer
|
258
|
2927
|
189
|
2523
|
97057
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
269
|
287
|
Single packer
|
194
|
2277
|
147
|
2295
|
96578
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
287
|
305
|
Single packer
|
211
|
2385
|
165
|
2751
|
101885
|
DDH01-LEA I
|
305
|
323
|
Single packer
|
224
|
2473
|
175
|
2980
|
99335
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
36
|
38
|
Single packer
|
113
|
1050
|
76
|
1434
|
53409
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
54
|
56
|
Single packer
|
170
|
1973
|
118
|
1868
|
75607
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
72
|
74
|
Single packer
|
198
|
2284
|
147
|
2114
|
83800
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
90
|
92
|
Single packer
|
161
|
1966
|
125
|
1956
|
87032
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
132
|
133
|
Double packer
|
189
|
2323
|
141
|
2202
|
102020
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
150
|
151
|
Double packer
|
196
|
2397
|
146
|
2287
|
108990
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
174
|
175
|
Single packer
|
181
|
2238
|
138
|
2160
|
99572
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
197
|
215
|
Single packer
|
182
|
2234
|
138
|
2234
|
106362
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
215
|
233
|
Single packer
|
155
|
2017
|
113
|
1887
|
91662
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
233
|
251
|
Single packer
|
182
|
2251
|
136
|
2186
|
111328
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
251
|
269
|
Single packer
|
183
|
2267
|
137
|
2185
|
109238
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
272
|
287
|
Single packer
|
185
|
2274
|
137
|
2187
|
112275
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
287
|
305
|
Single packer
|
179
|
2202
|
132
|
2155
|
109630
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
305
|
323
|
Single packer
|
180
|
2199
|
133
|
2164
|
108732
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
326
|
344
|
Single packer
|
173
|
2115
|
128
|
2114
|
106527
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
344
|
362
|
Single packer
|
172
|
2124
|
128
|
2104
|
109157
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
362
|
380
|
Single packer
|
175
|
2117
|
128
|
2124
|
106116
|
DDH01-LEA XXXIV
|
380
|
401
|
Single packer
|
172
|
2151
|
129
|
2118
|
109008
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
38
|
56
|
Single packer
|
123
|
1567
|
93
|
1612
|
92283
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
56
|
74
|
Single packer
|
134
|
1712
|
103
|
1724
|
96644
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
74
|
92
|
Single packer
|
128
|
1637
|
96
|
1647
|
93621
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
92
|
110
|
Single packer
|
134
|
1699
|
99
|
1710
|
96292
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
110
|
128
|
Single packer
|
141
|
1809
|
106
|
1799
|
100401
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
146
|
164
|
Single packer
|
154
|
1981
|
105
|
1959
|
108067
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
182
|
200
|
Single packer
|
151
|
1962
|
103
|
1920
|
104893
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
230
|
236
|
Double packer
|
161
|
2160
|
112
|
2067
|
113234
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
263
|
272
|
Double packer
|
163
|
2169
|
113
|
2063
|
111643
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
272
|
284
|
Double packer
|
169
|
2374
|
126
|
2160
|
112278
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
296
|
308
|
Double packer
|
178
|
2365
|
127
|
2242
|
109583
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
347
|
353
|
Double packer
|
176
|
2351
|
128
|
2230
|
109229
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
353
|
357
|
Double packer
|
163
|
2162
|
113
|
2075
|
114214
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
359
|
365
|
Double packer
|
174
|
2358
|
127
|
2223
|
110405
|
DDH02-LEA V
|
388
|
392
|
Double packer
|
135
|
1942
|
108
|
1765
|
87801
Update on Credit Agreement
Further to the Company's press release dated March 7, 2025, the Company has not been able to arrange financing to repay the outstanding amounts under its secured credit facility with Arena Investors LP, for which it received a demand notice and notice of intention to enforce security pursuant to Section 244(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Company therefore has a large working capital deficit and there can be no assurance that its operations will continue in the current form, or at all.
About Lithium Energi Exploration Inc.
Lithium Energi Exploration Inc., (TSXV: LEXI), (FSE: L09), (OTCQB: LXENF), or "LEXI" is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. LEXI is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina. For more information, visit lithiumenergi.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Ali Rahman"
________________________
Ali Rahman,
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the results of preliminary testing proving accurate and consistent with secondary testing and repeatable over time and at commercial scale; the absence of material changes with respect to the Company and its businesses; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties; failure to of the parties to the Transactions to comply with the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements relating to the Transactions; and the use of proceeds. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
SOURCE Lithium Energi Exploration Inc.
For media inquiries, please contact: Ian Murphy, [email protected], (310) 689-6397
