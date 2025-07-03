LEXI PROVIDES UPDATE ON ARENA ENFORCEMENT ACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (the "Company" or "LEXI") today announces that, further to its news release dated May 8, 2025, and May 14, 2025, the 15-day period for objection to the foreclosure by Arena Investors LP ("Arena"), pursuant to Section 61 of the Personal Property Securities Act (British Columbia), on all of the all of the issued and outstanding shares in Lithium Energi Argentina S.A. (the "Collateral") in full and final satisfaction for payment of the $7,000,000 in principal, and all associated interest, outstanding pursuant to the secured credit agreement (the "Obligations") entered into between the Company and Arena dated February 1, 2023, as amended, has lapsed. As such, Arena or its assignees now have full title and interest in the Collateral in satisfaction of the Obligations.

The Company no longer has any active business operations and has missed its reporting deadline for its audited annual statements given lack of resources.

In addition, the Company wishes to also advise that Dr. Gerardo Romero Aguero has resigned as a director and VP Exploration of the Company.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09) and the U.S. OTC markets (OTC: LXENF). For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ali Rahman"

________________________

Ali Rahman,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE Lithium Energi Exploration Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ian Murphy, [email protected], (310) 689-6397