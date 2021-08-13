MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Lex Group Inc. law firm reminds investors that it is pursuing a securities class action against Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE: XBC) and certain of its current and former directors and officers, before the Superior Court of Quebec. The class action has been filed on behalf of all investors who purchased Xebec Adsorption's securities between November 10, 2020 and March 11, 2021, and held some or all of such securities as of the close of trading on the TSX on March 11, 2021.

Inquiries may be directed by email to Lex Group Inc. as provided below. For more information or to submit your relevant information, please visit the webpage dedicated to this class action [click here].

For further information: David Assor, Attorney, Lex Group Inc., 4101 Sherbrooke St. West Westmount, Québec, Canada, H3Z 1A7, [email protected]