Lewis Bateman joins Clariti Strategic Advisors™ as Managing Director

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce that Mr. Lewis Bateman has joined us as a Managing Director, focusing on Financial Services, FinTech and Wealth Management investment banking and consulting.

Lewis is a senior financial services executive with over 20 years of experience originating, structuring and executing complex corporate transactions touching financial services and digital assets.

Most recently, Lewis served as Chief Executive Officer of a publicly listed digital asset management firm, where he led a comprehensive strategic transformation and realigned the company's capital structure to support its expansion into Web3. Prior to this, he was Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Investment Officer for a major digital asset broker, where he led a large cross-border acquisition and executed public equity raises that helped drive the firm to a peak market capitalization of over $3.6 billion and a user base exceeding 1.75 million active clients.

Earlier in his career, Lewis held the roles of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at a leading digital asset trading platform, where he drove enterprise M&A positioning and expanded institutional partnerships to push cumulative trading volume past $8 billion, raising over $100 million in capital along the way. During this time, he also orchestrated the strategic spin-out and regulatory establishment of Canada's first licensed digital asset custodian, securing strategic equity backing from tier-one institutional investors.

As an entrepreneur, Lewis founded and served as CEO of an independent asset management firm, scaling the business to over $54.5 million in initial AUM across five "Smart Beta" ETFs before executing a strategic sale of its assets. Lewis also brings extensive traditional capital markets experience from senior leadership roles at prominent ETF providers, a major national stock exchange and a tier-one global investment bank. Lewis holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Toronto, and a degree in Commerce from the American College of Switzerland

Rahul Suri, Founder and CEO of Clariti, said: "It's a great pleasure to welcome Lewis into the fold at Clariti. Lewis has a tremendous amount of relevant experience in the financial services space, and more importantly, fits perfectly within our culture that promotes teamwork and a client first mentality."

Rik Parkhill, Chair of Clariti's Advisory Board, added: "I am delighted that Lewis is joining Clariti. He is an experienced financial technology entrepreneur and accomplished business leader. His collaborative approach and deep financial services expertise further supports Clariti's commitment to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients, whether they are seeking growth capital, restructuring their balance sheets or executing transformative transactions.

SOURCE Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc.

For further information, please contact any of the Clariti team members whose details can be found at: www.claritiadvisors.com