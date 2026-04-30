Clariti Strategic Advisors™ Announces Rik Parkhill as Advisory Board Chair and Mark Thomson as Consulting Advisor

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce that Rik Parkhill has been appointed Chair of the firm's Advisory Board, and that Mark Thomson is joining Clariti as a Consulting Advisor, with a Healthcare/MedTech focus.

Rik brings to Clariti decades of senior management and C-level experience across banks, brokerage firms, and securities exchanges, and a deep knowledge of the investment banking and financial services industries. Rik has been a longstanding shareholder and enthusiastic supporter of Clariti; he currently serves on the firm's Board of Directors and as a member of its Advisory Board, and previously served as Managing Director and Head, Financial Services and Strategic Advisory with the firm. Until recently, Rik also served as Executive Chairman of Sagicor Bank Barbados and was responsible for the development and launch of the first fully digital bank in the Caribbean.

"We are delighted that Rik has agreed to step into the role as Chair of our Advisory Board. In this role, Rik will work closely with our other incredibly supportive Advisory Board members to help drive aspirational and strategic growth at Clariti. Over the years, Rik has become a close friend and confidant and has shown his keen support of and belief in our business and strategy," said Rahul Suri, Founder & CEO of Clariti.

As a further expansion and enhancement to our team capabilities, Mark Thomson joins Clariti as a Consulting Advisor, with a focus on the Healthcare/MedTech industries. Mark has more than 30 years of senior executive experience helping grow MedTech, HealthTech, and Biotech companies from early stage to commercialization. A seasoned entrepreneur, Mark has founded and successfully led multiple MedTech ventures, bringing firsthand experience navigating the full arc of company growth. A commercially adept and strategically focused leader, Mark brings expertise across corporate strategy, go-to-market planning, operations integration, and business development, with a consistent track record of building brand awareness, negotiating significant contracts, and generating substantial revenue for the organizations he has served.

"A very warm welcome to Mark," said Rahul Suri, "We look forward to working with Mark to grow our practice in the Healthcare/MedTech industries, core areas of focus for us."

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients, whether they are seeking growth capital, restructuring their balance sheets or executing transformative transactions. For further information, please contact any of the Clariti team members whose details can be found at: www.claritiadvisors.com

SOURCE Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc.