Selma Lussenburg to join Clariti Strategic Advisors™ as Board Member and Senior Advisor

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to share that Selma Lussenburg has joined the firm as a member of the firm's Board of Directors and as a Senior Advisor.

Selma is not only a very accomplished business lawyer (appointed King's Counsel in 2024), she also brings deep governance and business experience as a board member (diverse industries and companies) and has held several senior leadership and general counsel roles through her career. Selma has sectoral expertise in industries and disciplines which include energy, aviation, mining, pensions, financial services, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, IT/telcos, M&A and international trade. Some of Selma's notable career highlights and accomplishments include:

Board member, Ontario Power Generation Inc., MAG Silver Corp., Muskoka Airport and Oxford Properties

Board Chair, Venture Ontario

General Counsel, GTAA, OMERS, AT&T Canada Enterprises

Graduate degrees in International Law and International Cooperation & Development; undergraduate degrees in Law and Social Sciences

"We extend the warmest welcome to Selma and appreciate her vote of confidence in Clariti and our team. Selma has a long track record of professional achievements and activities that are very relevant and additive to the work we do at Clariti. In addition, Selma has a deep and extensive network of business relationships. We look forward to working closely with Selma to explore ways in which we can further support our clients and expand our client base," said Rahul Suri, Founder & CEO of Clariti.

Rik Parkhill, Chair of Clariti's Advisory Board, added: "Selma's depth of experience across multiple sectors and superb track record as a strategic leader will be invaluable as a member of the Advisory Board in support of Clariti's growth plan."

"I am delighted to be joining the impressive Clariti team, a Canadian success story. The quality of the team and Clariti's integrity and independence resonate with my values, and these factors made it an easy decision to join the Clariti team as Clariti looks to grow its business in Canada and beyond," said Selma Lussenburg.

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients, whether they are seeking growth capital, restructuring their balance sheets or executing transformative transactions. For further information, please contact any of the Clariti team members whose details can be found at: www.claritiadvisors.com

SOURCE Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc.