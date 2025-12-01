Clariti Strategic Advisors™ Announces Key Senior Appointments

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce recently implemented changes designed to streamline and focus our senior team and solidify our growth strategy across the firm's chosen industry and service verticals.

The firm is thrilled to welcome Frank Tersigni as Managing Director, Client & Business Development. Frank brings a proven track record as a serial entrepreneur and senior executive, having contributed centrally to the success of several high-growth technology companies that were acquired by strategic buyers including IBM, Genesys and ConvergeOne. With deep expertise in Customer Experience technologies, agentic/generative AI solutions, and go-to-market strategies, Frank will play a key role in strengthening the firm's marketing approach and driving business development efforts across the firm's industry verticals, particularly in the technology space.

We are also delighted to announce that Tommy Lieu has been promoted to Managing Director. Tommy's primary areas of focus will be Technology Infrastructure investment banking and M&A generally. Tommy's focus on Technology Infrastructure reflects the growing demand in the market for transaction and advisory support across infrastructure modernization and growth, cloud transformation and critical digital infrastructure initiatives.

In addition to Frank and Tommy, the firm's other Managing Directors and their focus areas are as follows:

Ted Steube will lead Clariti's Software & AI investment banking practice, further strengthening the firm's capabilities in emerging AI-driven markets and advanced software platform advisory

Derek Panchyshyn will lead the firm's Agriculture & Farming investment banking vertical, overseeing advisory across a rapidly evolving sector shaped by technology adoption, consolidation and capital-focused growth, and

In addition to leading the firm's service verticals (M&A advisory, restructuring advisory, private capital) Rahul Suri will, for the time being and until we find the right people to take leadership of these industry verticals, continue to lead the firm's investment banking practice in the Financial Services and Real Estate verticals

"Clariti is a quintessentially teamwork-oriented "client first" organization, and I'm thrilled with the quality of the team we are building, all of whom are "on culture, on brand". These leadership appointments reinforce Clariti's ability to support clients with deep sector knowledge and strategic insights," said Rahul Suri, Founder & CEO of Clariti. "Our enhanced leadership in these industry and service verticals reflects where our clients are investing, innovating, and transforming -- and we are well positioned to guide and support them."

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients, whether they are seeking growth capital, restructuring their balance sheets or executing transformative transactions. For further information, please contact any of the Clariti team members whose details can be found at: www.claritiadvisors.com

SOURCE Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc.