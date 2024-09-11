MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Levio, as a leading North American consulting firm that specializes in digital transformation and business technology solutions, is proud to announce a $1 million partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP), the only free 24/7 national, multi-lingual, e-mental health service for all youth in Canada, coast to coast to coast. As part of this commitment to social impact investment, Levio will share its artificial intelligence (AI) expertise and strategic advice with KHP to continue driving forward their mission of meeting young people wherever they are in whatever way they need to. Levio and KHP share a common objective to make a better Canada by supporting the mental health and well-being of all youth in every corner of the country.

Joëlle Boutin, Partner and Digital Transformation Strategic (Levio), Elaine Marin, Head of the Data & AI Line of Business (Levio), Mariana Catz, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer (Kids Help Phone), Andréanne Deschamps, Vice President, Clinical Operations and Chief Clinical Officer (Kids Help Phone) (CNW Group/Levio Consulting)

Levio's strategic partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP) aims to help enhance and expand the digital e-mental health services KHP offers to young people, from five to twenty-eight years old across the country. The first project on the partnership roadmap will focus on social listening to decode the way young people speak about their experiences and mental health. Learnings will enable further informed decisions about content, programs, partnerships, and services.

As Canada's most trusted charity and one that is laser-focused on youth mental health, KHP is harnessing the power of its data and technology to meet youth where they are today, including their digital environments. These insights help KHP tailor their supports and products, at scale, to provide timely and effective e-mental health services to youth for any issue.

"We are energized and ready to collaborate with an innovation partner in Kids Help Phone, with a mutual goal of improving the lives of young people across the country," said François Dion, President and Founder of Levio. "This $1 million investment symbolizes our commitment to the cause of youth mental health. It is essential to understand that today's youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to ensure their well-being and personal development. By investing in their mental health, we are investing in the future of our society."

The initial phase of our collaboration with Kids Help Phone will focus on leveraging AI to enhance the quality and impact of their services. "At Levio, we believe strongly in the transformative power of artificial intelligence. We're thrilled to announce this partnership at ALL IN, the largest event dedicated to AI in Canada, highlighting our commitment to harness technology for social good. Our alliance with Kids Help Phone exemplifies this perfectly," expressed Elaine Marin, Head of the Data & AI Line of Business at Levio. She further added, "We eagerly anticipate the positive outcomes this joint endeavor will yield."

"Youth today are in crisis, faced with issues like anxiety, depression and suicide ideation. Kids Help Phone is an innovation and data driven tech charity with a laser sharp focus on youth mental health", said Katherine Hay, President & CEO of Kids Help Phone. "Youth are changing fast and technology even faster – and the world is a tough place to stickhandle through these days. We always say that we innovate and evolve at the pace of youth, which makes us a 35-year-old start-up. This critical and strategic partnership between Levio and KHP will ensure KHP has more digital solutions to keep at pace with the mental health needs of young people, wherever they are and however they identify. This partnership itself is innovative and without a doubt will help to shift the landscape of youth mental health across Canada and help save lives."

Levio is determined to use its technology and expertise to improve people's lives. This partnership with Kids Help Phone is a tangible demonstration of this commitment.

About Levio

Levio is a digital native consulting firm providing services covering all aspects of digital transformation, from business strategies to information technologies (IT), to organizational management, including cybersecurity, data valorization, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Since its creation in 2014, Levio has grown by leaps and bounds and was listed on America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 for its sustainable growth. Moreover, for a second year in a row, Levio ranked among Glassdoor's top 25 Best Places to Work in Canada and ranks 32nd in Canada's Best Startup employers according to Forbes.

The firm specializes in supporting its institutional and corporate clients when implementing digital transformation programs or mega-projects. For 10 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability.

Levio has signed the Montreal Declaration for a Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence, and distinguished itself as one of the few consulting firms to have signed the Canadian Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems. By doing so, Levio not only strengthens its pioneering role but also reaffirms its commitment to the responsible and ethical use of AI.

More details at LevioConsulting.com

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multi-lingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert for 35 years, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to Feel Out Loud over the phone, through text, or in self-directed supports for any moment of crisis or need. The Feel Out Loud campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history – it will raise $300 million to unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs.

Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

