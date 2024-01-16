LEVEL5 STRATEGY PROMOTES SEAN PAVLIDIS TO MANAGING PARTNER

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Level5 Strategy proudly announces the promotion of Sean Pavlidis to the role of Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2024.

Sean Pavlidis, Managing Partner at Level5 Strategy (CNW Group/Level5 Strategy)

Since joining the firm as an Analyst in 2012, Sean has navigated through the ranks of Level5 with unparalleled dedication and excellence. His rapid ascent within the organization highlights the invaluable impact he has made on both the firm and its clients, and the esteem in which he is held among his peers. Sean's remarkable ability to build strong client relationships across various industries, coupled with his relentless pursuit of excellence, has resulted in consistently delivering outstanding work that exceeds client expectations.

Reflecting on his promotion, Sean stated, "I am honored to join the Level5 Partner team at such an exciting time. Throughout my career at Level5, the firm has experienced incredible growth, in both the depth of our capabilities and as a trusted partner to our clients. In today's challenging market, Level5's unique ability to help clients to unlock sustainable and profitable growth is more impactful and relevant than ever, and I am excited to work with our amazing team to help take the firm to new heights."

Michael Carter, President and Managing Partner at Level5 Strategy, commented, "Sean's promotion is a testament to his remarkable professional journey, his significant impact on our firm, and his exceptional performance over his 12-year tenure. His promotion reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to attracting and nurturing exceptional young talent, while enhancing our success and leadership in the industry for years to come."

Level5 Strategy is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Madell as Chair of Level5. Having served as President of Level5 for over 18 years, Ian's leadership has been pivotal to the firm's past growth. Along with David Kincaid, Founder of Level5, the firm will continue to benefit from their experience and expertise.

About Level5 Strategy:

Founded in 2002, Level5 is a leading insights-driven management consultancy. We help our clients unlock sustainable, profitable growth and exceptional value by specializing in strategy and organizational performance through the lens of their brand. We inspire our clients and each other to grow and thrive.

