LEVEL5 STRATEGY ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF JORDAN SHAPIRO TO MANAGING PARTNER

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Level5 Strategy proudly announces the promotion of Jordan Shapiro to the role of Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2025.

Michael Carter, Managing Partner & President at Level5 Strategy, commented, "We are thrilled to recognize Jordan's exceptional contribution to our firm's success with his promotion to Managing Partner. He has proven himself to be an integral member of our leadership team. His commitment to his colleagues, our clients, and the evolution of L5 has been invaluable in driving our continued success in the industry and reinforces my excitement for what the future holds."

Over the past five years at Level5, Jordan has shown unwavering dedication to the firm's growth and the development of its people. With more than 20 years of experience in consulting and corporate leadership, Jordan joins the Partner team with a proven ability to build high-trust relationships, delivering high-impact solutions that focus on helping clients carve new paths to growth and sustainably create value.

Reflecting on this milestone, Jordan shared, "I'm deeply honored to join the Level5 Partner team as we continue to chart new paths for our clients and our firm. Being part of a team with an unwavering commitment to unlocking impactful growth—for our clients and each other—is truly inspiring. I'm constantly energized by the opportunity to work alongside such talented colleagues, helping our clients navigate complexity, commit to bold choices, and bring their ambitions to life. The future is bright at Level5, and I'm excited for all that we'll accomplish together in the years ahead."

Founded in 2002, Level5 is a boutique management consulting firm that helps leaders build the right strategies and the enduring commitment to deliver them. We help you build strategies that stick.

