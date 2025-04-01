MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - LetkoBrosseau is pleased to announce the addition of Colleen Johnston and Roger Renaud to its board of directors. Highly respected in Canada's financial community, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise.

Colleen Johnston, former Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-Dominion Bank has joined our board. With 14 years at TD, including 10 as Group Head and CFO, and 15 years at Scotiabank, she brings extensive experience. Colleen has been recognized for her leadership, including being named Canada's CFO of the Year in 2012 and inducted into Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Hall of Fame in 2007. She has extensive board experience and is actively involved in the community. Colleen is a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

Roger Renaud, with over 12 years as a president of investment firms, joins our board. He served as President for Canada and Global Chief Operating Officer of Manulife Asset Management, with more than $450 billion in assets under management. His leadership was key in integrating Standard Life Investments and Manulife Asset Management. Previously, he was President at Standard Life Investments from 2006-2015. Mr. Renaud is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a bachelor's degree in actuarial science. His extensive experience includes contributions to numerous Canadian and international boards and non-profit organizations.

The strategic vision and industry insights of both Colleen Johnston and Roger Renaud will be significant to LetkoBrosseau as we continue to grow and provide value to our clients.

About LetkoBrosseau

Founded in 1987, LetkoBrosseau is an independent investment manager with offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary. LetkoBrosseau manages funds for both institutional investors and private clients, representing more than CA$17billion in assets under management - making it one of Canada's leading independent investment management firms.

