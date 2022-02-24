"We are proud to present today the result of six years of research and effort: the Electrip, an electrically powered city bus designed to withstand winter temperatures. This achievement was made possible with the help of an experienced team including world leaders in electric vehicle technologies and Quebec manufacturers to develop and market an innovative bus", said Nicolas Letendre, President and CEO of Letenda.

"The Electrip is perfectly suited for transportation companies wishing to reduce their environmental impact and optimize their operations while moving towards sustainable mobility. Our product is complementary to the existing electric vehicle offer for public transit due to its size and innovative design," he concluded.

With a redesigned geometry to ensure unrivalled comfort and maneuverability, the Electrip is the first model in the Letenda line. It is an ultra-lightweight, long-range, 9-meter intermediate bus. Its superior energy efficiency ensures excellent performance in winter conditions. The vehicle's manufacturing concept is innovative with its modular structure made mainly of aluminum and inspired by the aeronautics industry. Depending on the configuration chosen, its full low floor throughout the passenger area can accommodate up to 45 people, including 24 seated passengers and up to 6 wheelchairs. The Electrip is also designed to facilitate the integration of the latest intelligent and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Our ecosystem is composed of our major partner Rio Tinto, as well as several Quebec partners, such as: Constructions Proco, Simplex Tool Rental, Promotion Saguenay, La Société de la Vallée de L'aluminium, Développement économique Longueuil, ACET Banque Nationale, Hydro-Québec and Cummins, a leader in battery technology. This business project is made possible with the financial support of private investors and the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec, the Ministère de l'Énergie et de Ressources naturelles du Québec and the National Research Council of Canada.

"As we work to accelerate our green economic transformation, our Government is proud to support companies like Letenda that are actively participating in building a clean growth economy, including by investing in sustainable public transit and carbon-neutral vehicles. This project is a great example of how, at the national level, innovation, ingenuity and collaboration can drive our economy and support a real transition to a greener, more sustainable future for all Canadians," said the honorable François-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

"The electrification of Quebec's economy is a priority for our government, particularly in the area of transportation. With the launch of its zero-emission city bus, Letenda is demonstrating that Quebec has all the expertise needed to excel in the commercial electric transportation sector. It is with such achievements that we will be able to build a successful ecosystem in the battery, commercial electric vehicle, battery recycling and green energy sectors," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development.

"The electrification of transportation is one of the solutions deployed to reduce our consumption of fossil fuels and green our economy. I am therefore very proud that my department, through the Technoclimat program, has made possible the realization of an innovative energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction project. Congratulations and thanks to Letenda for their contribution to Quebec's energy transition by developing reliable and efficient public transit solutions," said Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

"Increasing the number of electrically-powered transit buses on our roads is a clear objective of our government regarding the green economy. In fact, the road transportation sector alone accounts for nearly 35% of greenhouse gas emissions in Quebec. In order to reduce these emissions, one of the targets is that 55% of city buses should be electric by 2030. This is why I would like to congratulate Letenda for its magnificent initiative, which contributes to the vast project of electrifying transportation," added François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region.

"Rio Tinto is proud to have supported Letenda from the very beginning in the development of a new generation of zero-emission aluminum city buses that will help reduce the environmental footprint of public transit in Quebec. We are pleased to contribute $650,000, to support the company and to encourage networking with regional partners, in order to contribute to its success and maximize the economic benefits in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region," said Sébastien Ross, Executive Director of Atlantic Operations for Rio Tinto Aluminium.

Letenda is a Quebec-based zero-emission bus manufacturer founded in 2016 and propelled by its values of sustainability, innovation and collaborative spirit. Letenda works with all industry stakeholders to build a sustainable business and a product that is tailored to the needs of operators and passengers. Letenda's Electrip bus innovates through its superior energy efficiency, its unique geometry specially developed for electric propulsion and its manufacturing concept inspired by the aeronautics industry.

