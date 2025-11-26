Award-winning multidisciplinary colourist, Tekla Evelina Severin, presents a new line of products that connect technology with personal style.

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is excited to unveil a bold new collection of lighting and sound pieces, designed to celebrate self-expression in every corner of the home. Launching January 2026, the range combines high-quality audio with vibrant patterns and unexpected colour pairings, making technology not just functional, but a joyful and visible part of modern living.

IKEA and Teklan turn up the lights and sound with new colourful statement pieces (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"At IKEA Canada, we want to empower Canadians to make home technology not just functional but seamlessly integrated into their living spaces--reflecting the unique character and needs of the home," says Mathias Karlsson, Bedrooms Business Manager at IKEA Canada. "We're thrilled Canadians will be able to experience this collaboration with Teklan, which offered the ability to infuse colour, form and character to our existing lighting and sound range."

The collaboration builds on Teklan's distinctive colour language and her way of balancing playfulness with geometric form, often exploring how two and three-dimensional design meet to create depth and movement. By combining her creative approach with design knowledge from IKEA, the line brings colour, light, and sound together in new ways -- turning everyday electronics into expressive pieces that feel natural in the home.

"Colour is such an emotional and powerful tool -- it can completely change how we see an object and shape the atmosphere of a room," says Teklan. "We wanted to bring that softness and friendliness into technology, to help people see home electronics differently and invite more colour into their everyday spaces."

All speakers are designed around the idea that products bringing sound into a room should also add presence and character, even when they are not in use. The SOLSKYDD family, which also comes in a clean white version outside the Teklan collaboration, is designed by Ola Wihlborg for both form and acoustics. It includes three round Bluetooth speakers, each with its own size and personality: a small portable model in orange with an eye-catching pattern, and a medium version in green with brown and beige diagonal stripes. All speakers can connect with each other and with other compatible IKEA Bluetooth speakers for a multi-speaker mode. They also support Spotify Tap, allowing you to start playing music instantly from where you left off with a single press.

KULGLASS consists of two lamp speakers in shades of green and red-brown with pink, that bring light, sound, and colour together in one. The design has a friendly and inviting character-like silhouette, with the lamp's swirl-shaped shade inspired by soft-serve ice cream.

"I wanted this inviting shape to contrast the technical complexity we usually associate with high-quality sound. While the inside is advanced, the outside feels warm, open, and easy to understand. For the colours, I was chasing a soothing feeling from the past. The mint green came from a childhood memory, and I even went to my grandparents' home to match it to the exact shade of an old bar of soap I remembered," shared Teklan.

The line also includes a spotted interpretation of the classic FADO lamp, simple in its round expression and made to spread a soft glow. Earlier this year, as part of the partnership, IKEA released two new colourways for VAPPEBY and 14 braided charging cables called SITTBRUNN, RUNDHULT and LILLHULT, inspired by climbing ropes and designed in bold retro colours.

The SOLSKYDD, KULGLASS, and FADO families will be available at IKEA Canada, both in-store and online, starting January 2026.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores, shops and planning studios in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

