IKEA Canada to open Abbotsford Plan and order point on December 10

Located in the West Oaks Mall at 32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 80, the IKEA Abbotsford Plan and order point will offer customers one-on-one planning services with IKEA experts to design and purchase home furnishing solutions for any room in the home such as kitchen renovations or bedroom storage systems. Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the Pick-up location at the Plan and order point.

Customers can now pre-book planning appointments for December 10 and beyond online or in-store at IKEA Coquitlam.

For those looking to instantly refresh their spaces, visitors to the Abbotsford Plan and order point will be able to shop a limited selection of products from the IKEA range (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

The renowned home furnishing retailer currently operates 10 Plan and order point locations in Ontario and Quebec. These service-based customer meeting points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada has been transforming its business to deliver a seamless retail experience wherever, whenever, and however customers choose to shop with the brand. Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits.

As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for nearly 50 years. As part of its vision to create a better everyday life for the many, IKEA Canada leaned into affordability to help Canadians do more with less during the cost-of-living crisis.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/.

