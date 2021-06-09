Let's Go Canada: Global Original Big Brother Canada Greenlit for a Milestone 10th Season

Produced by Insight Productions, Big Brother Canada Season 10 Debuts Spring 2022 on Global

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Global announced big news at today's #CorusUpfront when host and executive producer Arisa Cox revealed that reality powerhouse series Big Brother Canada will return for a monumental 10th season. Produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay, the greenlight comes after an epic Season 9 that delivered its most diverse cast ever, with Tychon Carter-Newman making history as the first Black winner of Big Brother Canada.

"Following an incredibly successful season with our most diverse cast, the highest number of brand integrations, and the most innovative show twists to date – all while shooting during a pandemic –we are proud to greenlight another new season of Big Brother Canada," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Together with our talented partners at Insight Productions, we look forward to delivering Canadians another wild season of one of the most-talked about Original series in Canada."

Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two are decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.



Additional details about Big Brother Canada Season 10, including casting news, will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all the best moments from Season 9 on BigBrotherCanada.ca and can stream the full season for free on the Global TV App, also available on STACKTV.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Original Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

