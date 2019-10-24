Let's Get Gifting! Mastermind Toys is Holiday Ready and at Your Service!

"Whether you are shopping for the creative crafter, the outdoor adventurer, or the passionate or first-time gamer, there are loads of fun-filled options to choose from," said Jon Levy, Chief Merchant, CEO and Co-Founder, Mastermind Toys. "From the brand new line of Creatable World Dolls, the exclusive Rainbow Loom Loomoji, and the Frozen II 3D Puzzle, to the Star Wars Force Coding Kit, the Sleek Stratos Snow Sled and the LiteHawk Snow Challenge RC 4x4 Racer, our gift guide is filled with hundreds of ideas that inspire, engage, educate, and entertain."

This season, books are big at Mastermind Toys! "We have made significant enhancements in our books category, and customers will immediately notice a refreshed look and feel on our bookshelves," said Mr. Levy. "Our carefully curated and expanded collection of books features an abundance of new and classic hand-picked titles ranging from storybooks to young adult fiction, plus exclusives like Brandon Mull's Dragonwatch: Master of the Phantom Tale."

To encourage customers to get started on their holiday shopping list, Mastermind Toys is offering a limited, one-time offer of a 20% savings off any purchase of $50 or more valid from October 24 - November 17/19, available in-store and online. Visit Holiday Savings for details on this special seasonal offer. Certain restrictions apply.

Need help to get into the gift-giving mode? The Mastermind Toys buying team has assembled their Top 30 Holiday Faves List featuring this season's essentials in a variety of categories. The full list with descriptions can be viewed at www.mastermindtoys.com/newsroom in the 2019 Press Releases section.

TOP 30 HOLIDAY FAVES LIST

Outdoor Action...RC included!

Stratos Sled: Mystic Black and Green* ($99.99) Ages 3+

Bigmouth Snow Globe Inflatable Fort ($89.99), Ages 8+

LiteHawk Lil' Tom Snow Challenge ($59.99), Ages 6+

Fashionista

Blinger™ Diamond Collection Bedazzler Tool ($29.99), Ages 6+

Creatable World Dolls ($39.99), Ages 6+

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper ($34.99), Ages 8+

L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper ($159.99), Ages 6+

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Glitter Globe ($17.99), Ages 6+



Craft & Create

KidKraft Maker's Space Project Station* ($169.99), Ages 3+

Rainbow Loom® Loomoji* ($19.99), Ages 7+

Owl Toys Paint & Pottery 2 in 1 Set* ($39.99), Ages 5+

Connect & Code

Learning Resources® Coding Critters™ – Ranger & Zip ($49.99), Ages 4+

KANO Star Wars Force Kit/KANO Frozen Kit ($99.99), Ages 6+

DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker*($39.99), Ages 6

Puzzles & Games

I Moustache You A Question: The Party Game* ($34.99), Ages 8+

Narwhal Free For All! Game* ($29.99), Ages 5+

Monster Slap Game* ($19.99), Ages 5+

Blockbuster® Party Game ($29.99), Ages 12+

Frozen II Castle 3D Puzzle* ($89.99), Ages 12+

Building & Science

Meccano Innovation Sets: Motorized Movers ($69.99), Ages 10+

BoomTrix Showdown Set* ($49.99), Ages 8+

Younger Set

Fat Brain InnyBin Shape Sorter ($34.99), Ages 6m+

Cadson Dyson Cord-Free Vacuum ($49.99), Ages 3+

Timber Tots Tree House* ($79.99) Ages 2+

Books

Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton ($10.95), Ages 0-2

Skinnamarink, Sharon Lois & Bram ($21.99), Ages 3-5

Dog Man: For Whom The Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey ($15.99) Ages 6-8

Guts, Raina Telgemeier ($16.99), Ages 9-12

Dragonwatch Master of the Phantom Isle*, Brandon Mull ($25.99), Ages 9-12

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Kim Smith ($19.99), Ages 4-8

HOLIDAY GIVING

In partnership with WE Charity since 2015, Mastermind Toys, together with their customers, have raised over $1 million toward service-learning programs for Canadian students, and school building and sustainable development projects worldwide. This Holiday Season, Mastermind Toys will support We Well-being, a new initiative that will provide 100,000 Canadian children with resources and school curriculum to nurture their own mental and physical well-being. When you purchase select items at Mastermind Toys: WE rafiki and DIY bracelets, WE chocolate and Tie On Goodness Tags, you are contributing directly to We Well-being.

AWESOME EXTRAS:

Seasonal Savings – take advantage of a limited time offer of 20% off any purchase of $50 or more until November 17th . Visit Holiday Savings for details.

– take advantage of a limited time offer of 20% off any purchase of or more until . Visit for details. Free Gift Wrapping – let our helping hands doing the wrapping, available every day on all in-store purchases in a variety of fun and festive papers.

– let our helping hands doing the wrapping, available every day on all in-store purchases in a variety of fun and festive papers. Mastermind Toys Perks – join our Loyalty Program and enjoy benefits including birthday recognition and gifts; personalized product recommendations; surprise offers, plus insider info on in-store events, hot toys and trends.

– join our Loyalty Program and enjoy benefits including birthday recognition and gifts; personalized product recommendations; surprise offers, plus insider info on in-store events, hot toys and trends. Free Shipping ** – shop at mastermindtoys.com and enjoy free shipping on all online orders of $49+.

– shop at mastermindtoys.com and enjoy free shipping on all online orders of $49+. Reserve Online, Collect In-store – a free and time-saving service that lets customers reserve items online and pick up their order from their preferred local store.

– a free and time-saving service that lets customers reserve items online and pick up their order from their preferred local store. Knowledgeable In-Store Toy Enthusiasts – our experienced, in-store team is ready to demo their favourites and guide you toward the perfect present.

*Only available at Mastermind Toys **Certain restrictions may apply

Note: Items listed subject to availability, prices subject to change

SOCIAL:

Instagram: instagram.com/mastermindtoys

Facebook: Facebook.com/MastermindToys

Twitter: @MastermindToys #MastermindToysHolidayFaves

YouTube: YouTube.com/MastermindToys



ABOUT MASTERMIND TOYS

Brothers Andy and Jon Levy started Mastermind Toys in 1984. Their dream: to create a classic toy-store experience. Celebrating its 35th year in operation, Mastermind Toys is Canada's largest specialty toy and children's books retailer with 69 locations in Southern, Southwestern and Eastern Ontario; Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, Alberta; Langley, Coquitlam, Abbotsford, Tsawwassen, Victoria and Prince George, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon and Regina, Saskatchewan; Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton, New Brunswick; Dartmouth, Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia and St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador; and online at www.mastermindtoys.com.

SOURCE Mastermind Toys

For further information: For interviews with a Mastermind Toys expert to talk holiday toys, children's books and this season's top trends, or for visual assets, contact Beth Merrick/ZAZOU Communications, beth@zazoupr.com / (416) 654-9881 /@zazoupr