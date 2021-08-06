Our team has prepared for you one of the most interesting experiences of discovering the Quebec terroir. We invite you to meet local winemakers, cider artisans and micro-distillers from the beautiful province who will share their passion with you one sip at a time.

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After winning the hearts of thousands of Montrealers thanks to its festivals like OysterMania, TartareFest and SealFest, RestoMania has embarked on the production of discovery passports. The Xperience Pass, the most popular of them, which has even been able to resist the pandemic, is the Circuit des Vignobles.

In 2020, we were hit hard by Covid 19, which forced the cancellation of almost all of our activities. The Circuit des Vignobles passport was one of the rare experiences that was still possible since the majority of partners are in rural regions outside the major centers and therefore in the yellow or orange zone. Small group activities outside were still permitted

With this new passport, you will discover local wines, ciders and spirits. From the hundreds of establishments across Quebec, we have specifically selected establishments that offer the most original experiences and exceptional products.

Each passport offers its holder the chance to discover more than 30 of these establishments, visit them and taste their featured products. The passport goes digital, in fact it is now updated in real time.

THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE

1 - All you have to do is go to the website www.circuitdesvignobles.com to obtain the Xperience Passport - Circuit des Vignobles.

2 - Once your passport has been received, you can use our regional maps and plan your tour by consulting the description and list of products for tasting in each of the vineyards, cider houses and micro-distilleries.

3 - Once you get there. All you have to do is present the QR code. It is also a very original gift idea to offer to your friends or coworkers.

Passports are also on pre-sale "limited quantity" now on www.restomania.ca.

The list of participating vineyards, cider houses and micro-distilleries:

Available on www.circuitdesvignobles.com from July 29, some establishments may be added later depending on the evolution of deconfinement in certain regions. The list will be updated in real time according to the evolution of the situation and the restrictions related to Covid-19.

About RestoMania:

RestoMania was founded with the mission of shining a light on local talents. We have joined forces with chefs, restaurateurs, artisans, mixologists, sommeliers, baristas, and other enthusiasts of our region. To democratize access and make people discover Quebec's hidden gems.

Exclusivity:

This year we also decided to offer a lucky few a series of guided VIP experiences; Including transport by luxury coach, tastings, gastronomic pairings, guided tour * only available during this tour * as well as a small gift bag as a souvenir of the experience.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO LIVE THIS UNIQUE EXPERIENCE AND RECEIVE TWO PASSPORTS FOR YOU AND THE PERSON OF YOUR CHOICE?

