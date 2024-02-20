MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Lester Asset Management (LAM) is pleased to announce that it has launched Canada's first biodiversity fund: the Lynx Global Biodiversity Fund (the "Fund").

The objective of the Fund is to grow capital by investing in global publicly traded companies that will benefit from powerful long-term trends related to halting and reversing nature loss, protecting and improving the environment, promoting sustainability, and addressing related issues such as water and food security.

The environment is an area we have a deep understanding of, having made strong returns for our clients for over 15 years Post this

Investment themes include:

Environmental stewardship such as assessment, monitoring, remediation, restoration, natural resource management, and green infrastructure

Pollution control such as water and wastewater treatment, waste management, recycling, emission control, and clean technology

Sustainable products and processes, circular supply chains, and energy efficiency

Sustainable agriculture and food systems, agrotechnology, agriscience, and aquaculture

Like Climate Action, investments in Nature Action will be driven by aggressive targets set at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal (COP15) to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and increased financial disclosure by corporations on nature-related impacts, dependencies, and risks.

"The environment is an area we have a deep understanding of having made strong returns for our clients for over 15 years from investing in water filtration, leak detection, soil remediation, and environmental consulting services, as part of our Canadian Equity strategy. Expanding our competencies to a wider universe of companies benefitting from powerful environmental tailwinds will offer additional growth potential and diversification to investment portfolios." states Stephen Takacsy, President & CEO of LAM.

"We also have an experienced Advisory Board who have front row seats to nature-related risks facing corporations and how halting and reversing biodiversity loss will be tackled. An investment strategy focused on nature is very much in keeping with our longstanding values of considering Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues when making investment decisions. Growing investment capital by preserving natural capital promises to be very rewarding for investors."

About Lester Asset Management (LAM)

Founded in 1987, LAM is an independent portfolio management firm based in Montreal, serving private clients and institutions. LAM also manages institutional funds for the Quebec Emerging Managers Program, and recently won two Global Manager Research Top Performer awards for the best 5-year and 10-year returns in the Canadian Fixed Income Plus category.

