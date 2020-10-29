Les Services SiPD Selected as Acumatica Partner in Canada by BigCommerce

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 29 , 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Les Services SiPD, founding partner of the AcumaticaCloud ERP, announces that it has been selected as an Acumatica partner in Canada by BigCommerce.

Launched last March, the connector developed by Acumatica allows customers who use the Acumatica cloud ERP to conduct e-commerce via the BigCommerce platform. The connector avoids double-entering information as well as avoids errors by synchronizing between the two systems, customers, inventory items, prices and sales orders.

«We were impressed by the portfolio, expertise and opportunity that SiPD represents in the Acumatica world, » says Koy Mc Dermott, Manager, Strategic Partnerships at BigCommerce. «Having decided to start the Acumatica adventure with a limited number of hand-picked partners, our first choice in Canada was a no-brainer.»

«In the age of Covid-19, e-commerce is paramount for manufacturers and distributors, our target customer base. This partnership with BigCommerce opens the doors of B2C and B2B e-commerce to Acumatica Cloud ERP customers in Canada. This is a key asset of our growth strategy. » Pierre Dussault, president of Les Services SiPD.

"The Acumatica ecosystem is designed to help partners collaborate and provide stellar customer solutions," said Geoff Ashley, VP of Partner Strategy at Acumatica, "and BigCommerce selected SiPD for just that reason. SiPD's industry expertise and 10-year history of working closely with the Acumatica team make this a very promising alliance."

About SiPD Services

Founded in 2002, Les Services SiPD is dedicated to the resale, integration and success of Acumatica's innovative cloud software implementation projects. A small business here to serve small businesses. Les Services SiPD is the recipient of numerous Acumatica awards, including « Acumatica Peace of Mind» for outstanding service.



About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Acumatica

Founded in 2008, Acumatica offers a cloud ERP based on the latest standards and technologies, including artificial intelligence. Serving more than 6,500 customers worldwide through its dealer network, Acumatica also offers SMEs a revolutionary business model: no fees per user.

For further information: Les Services SiPD inc., 1696 boulevard Laval, Laval, Québec, 514-642-1969, [email protected]

