QUÉBEC CITY, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 edition of the Grands Feux Loto-Québec (GFLQ) kicks off tonight! As the only major free event in the greater Québec City region, it will light up the sky every Tuesday and Thursday from July 31 to August 21 with spectacular pyromusical fireworks inspired by festive themes. Don't miss the grand finale on Saturday, August 23, featuring a full day of activities starting at noon—a perfect way to wrap up the summer!

Starting at 6 p.m., the public is invited to gather at Quai Paquet in Lévis and Place des Canotiers in Québec City, where the atmosphere promises to be electrifying thanks to vibrant activities and impressive musical and artistic performances. Then, at 10 p.m., enjoy an international-caliber pyromusical show that is sure to dazzle you!

Thursday, July 31: Opening Night – Mardi Gras Carnival

Tonight, we're stepping into the vibrant energy of New Orleans! On the program: a lively brass band, mask decorating workshops, beads and glitter galore… the carnival spirit is here!

Tuesday, August 5: Sugar Shack

It's sugar shack season… in the middle of summer! Enjoy maple taffy tasting, live acoustic performances, wood carving demonstrations, axe throwing, and a spoon-playing workshop. The dress code? A plaid shirt, of course! Let the fun begin!

Thursday, August 7: Pajama Party

We need everyone to come together to break the Guinness world record (GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™) for the world's largest pajama party! Don't have a two-piece pajama set? No worries — the Pop Underwear pop-up shop will be on site. Bonus: Marina Bastarache and Maxime Gibeault will be recording a live episode of their podcast Party Pyjama, featuring a special guest!

Tuesday, August 12: Street Art

Get ready for urban creativity in all its forms! Artist Brad Laplante (EZB) will create a live mural, dancers from the Indépendanse studio will light up the venues with dance competitions, and KRWN Barber Shop will be on site offering free haircuts.

Thursday, August 14: Karaoke

Time to take the mic! Hidden talents are sure to emerge as classic sing-alongs fill the air. Some aspiring vocalists will even be backed by a live band!

Tuesday, August 19: Ibiza

A vibrant electro night is in the works! Guest DJs Tom Dūno and Faüna will light up the dance floor, while a friendship bracelet workshop will offer everyone a unique keepsake to take home.

Thursday, August 21: Saint Patrick's Day

Saint Patrick's Day is back! An energetic marching band, live music, and Irish dance will recreate the lively atmosphere of Dublin. The crowd just needs to don their best green outfits and let themselves be carried away by the festive energy of the evening!

Saturday, August 23: Grand Finale – Cowgirl

Time to dust off the boots and cowboy hats! On the program: line dance lessons, mechanical bull rides, and performances by Lipstick Rodéo and Deluxe Rodéo. Plus, festivities kick off at noon. Yee-haw!

Choice Partners

The GFLQ are honoured to count on committed partners to present a free, inclusive, and accessible event for everyone.

The GFLQ benefit from the valuable support of Loto-Québec, TD Bank Group, the Ministry of Tourism, the Secrétariat à la Capitale-Nationale, the City of Québec, the City of Lévis, Destination Québec cité, the Port of Québec, Groupe Océan, QSL, Croisières AML, the Commission de la capitale nationale, the Société des Traversiers du Québec, as well as many other private and media partners.

About the Grands Feux Loto-Québec

Founded in 1995, the Grands Feux Loto-Québec present world-class pyromusical shows every summer, uniting the cities of Québec and Lévis. Fired from a stabilized barge in the middle of the St. Lawrence River, these high-precision performances attract over one million visitors each year who come to admire this unique spectacle lighting up a spectacular setting. Since 2012, the event has been organized by Les Créations Pyro, an NPO based in Québec City.

