Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Congratulates Cassidy Caron, the first Métis Woman elected to the Office of Métis National Council President

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak celebrates the election of Cassidy Caron to the position of Métis National Council President, marking the historic election of the first Métis Woman to ever be elected to the office of President of the Métis Nation. The election marks a new era of Leadership at the National level.

President Melanie Omeniho of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation states; "I wholeheartedly applaud and congratulate Cassidy Caron on her election on November 30th. We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with President Caron through her close work with Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak. She has chaired our assemblies, served on our Métis Nation Working Group on MMIWG2S, and has led National Métis Youth work with LFMO. She is an amazing Métis Woman, and will serve the Métis Nation with a dynamic and innovative approach to leadership within our Nation."

Newly elected Métis National Council President, Cassidy Caron, is the former elected Chairperson of the Métis Youth British Columbia, and Minister for Youth for Métis Nation British Columbia. An accomplished leader and business person, Cassidy has worked as a consultant on a variety of projects that support Métis and other Indigenous communities. Cassidy has long been a champion of Métis Women's empowerment, equality, and safety. Les Femmes Michif is very proud of her work and her recent choice to embrace leadership of the Métis Nation at the National level.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis women across the Motherland. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks of the Métis Motherland.

