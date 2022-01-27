Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Advocates for the Safety of Women, Girls and Gender Diverse People During 2022 Trucker Convoy

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) cautions all women, girls and gender diverse people who are along the cross-country route of the 2022 trucker convoy to stay safe. Currently passing through many rural and remote regions and ultimately headed for downtown Ottawa, the anti-public health trucker convoy and its messaging directly put women, particularly Indigenous women and girls, at risk.

There have been cases of human trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in which truckers have taken advantage of Indigenous women in rural and remote communities. Cindy Gladue, a Cree-Métis woman, avid drawer, fan of cooking shows and beloved mother of three daughters, was killed. Ten years later, Bradley Barton, a trucker from northern Ontario, was convicted and found responsible for her tragic and senseless death.

Many groups involved in the convoy have also been directly connected to white supremacy, racism, homophobia and inciting violence. In their aim to disrupt the commercial and transportation activities of the communities they cross and especially downtown Ottawa, their violent rhetoric puts all women, girls and gender diverse people at direct risk.

LFMO encourages all women, girls and gender diverse people along this route to stay together and to be alert. Please take all precautions you can to protect yourself – do not hitchhike, do not travel alone and do not stay out late. Though violence is never the fault of the victim, it is important that women have the ability, knowledge and strength to protect themselves.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

