QUÉBEC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Les Coops de l'information will publish the last weekly print editions on December 30, as set out in the 2020 business plan. The Coops includes Le Droit in Ottawa-Gatineau, Le Nouvelliste in Trois-Rivières, Le Quotidien in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Le Soleil in Quebec City, La Tribune in Sherbrooke, La Voix de l'Est in Granby and Les As de l'info, a website dedicated to youth.

By visiting the group's websites and applications, readers will be able to experience new features rolling out throughout 2024. "Our local media are firmly rooted in their regions, but like everywhere else in the world, our readers are increasingly accessing our content online and in our applications, because everything needs to be instant these days," says Geneviève Rossier, General Manager of Les Coops de l'information. "These platforms are also a prime showcase for our advertisers looking to reach a specific client base, and they help reduce our environmental footprint."

Les Coops de l'information will continue to produce print editions of its Mag Affaires in all six markets. "Print is the ideal medium for Mag Affaires, with content that stays relevant for longer. These magazines will continue to reflect regional dynamism and highlight leaders who stand out in their communities through their innovations and successes," adds Rossier.

Our commemorative December 30 issues will mark the end of an era and will serve to document the unique role of the media in the development of their respective communities. They will also represent the Coops' firm commitment to maintain the remarkably close ties between each region and its local paper for many years to come. The medium is changing, but our mission remains the same.

Thank you to our workers

In anticipation of the end of weekly print editions, the Coops launched a voluntary departure program this summer, and 125 workers have signed up, representing about one third of the CN2i workforce. The program was carried out in a spirit of respect for the members who have actively contributed to our transition to a co-operative and digital model. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our departing members. Without them, the next generation would not be able to eagerly embrace the 100% digital model.

SOURCE Les Coops de l'information

For further information: Marc St-Hilaire, Chief Communications Officer, Coops de l'information and General Manager, Le Quotidien, Les coops de l'information, 418-321-4869, [email protected]