MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 30 and 31, the Planétarium opens its doors wide to host AstroFest, THE annual gathering for people who are passionate about the Universe! Under the theme "Living in Space", Espace pour la vie invites you to the 6th edition of this free event, which takes place in a highly festive atmosphere.

A rich and diverse program

Take part in dozens of free activities offered by the Planétarium team and more than twenty professional astronomy partners. Scientific activities and challenges for the whole family during the day as well as lectures, telescope viewings, and a DJ in the evening, there's something for everyone whether you're looking to take up astronomy, have fun, or expand your knowledge.

Life in space

For decades, humanity has maintained a continuous presence in space. Today, the hope of a possible return to the Moon--or even to more distant horizons--is rekindling our desire for space exploration. At the same time, our ever-deeper understanding of exoplanets allows us to imagine other habitable worlds.

A LOOK AT THE PROGRAM

Saturday, May 30 – 10 am to 10 pm

Sunday, May 31 – Noon to 5 pm

Free science activities for the whole family

A wide range of activities to choose from: creative workshops, information booths, mindboggling interactive experiences, stargazing, and much more!

Saturday, May 30, from 6 pm to 9 pm

Talks

The first comprehensive analysis of an asteroid, the discovery of exoplanets, and Canada's role in space exploration are just a few of the fascinating topics that will be covered in talks given by several astronomy experts at the Chaos Theatre.

Short lectures and fun interactive quizzes will also be hosted throughout the evening at the AstroBistro, in a cozy and friendly atmosphere.

Saturday, May 30, from 9 pm to midnight

Marshmallows, music, and telescopes

The hugely popular "Marshmallows and Telescopes" event is back! Come roast marshmallows between two stargazing sessions through the telescope. Enjoy an immersive experience combining music and astronomic imagery, hosted by a DJ in the Chaos Theatre.

The grand celebration of Astronomy at the Planétarium--an event you won't want to miss!

Full program of the AstroFest

In case of bad weather, outdoor activities will be canceled.



The regular (paid) performance schedule at the Planétarium's theatres will continue

throughout AstroFest. Check out the film schedule to make the most of your visit.

The ROUGE 2100 exhibition is free of charge during AstroFest, from 9 am to midnight on Saturday, and

from noon to 5 pm on Sunday.



Getting to the Planétarium - Alternative transportation options

Viau metro station | Nearby Bixi station | 34, 125 and 136 bus lines

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

Digital press kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media information: Chloé Rossi, Roy&Turner Communication, [email protected]; Chantal Côté, Espace pour la vie, [email protected]