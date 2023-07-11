MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie celebrates pollinators over a festive weekend, with free programming designed by the Insectarium team for the whole family. On July 22 and 23, the Insectarium invites you to come and flutter from one activity to another: take part in the planting of a new pollinator garden, listen to the sound of insects and help them pollinate flowers thanks to a participatory sound installation, as well as contributing to research through participatory science!

Throughout the weekend, discover a host of booths where experts share information on topics ranging from Quebec pollinators and their habitats, the monarch butterfly, and the role of honeybees in our environment, to the greening of urban habitats and getting tips and tricks for your garden, as well as finding out about nectar-producing plants and host plants that are vital to pollinators.

In a festive atmosphere, join in fun and engaging activities for the whole family: paper sculpture, themed face painting, chalk drawings on the floor and many more surprises!

When: July 22 to July 23 2023, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Insectarium, 4581 Sherbrooke Street East, Montréal

Protect pollinators and use active or public transport!

Metro: Pie IX Station

BIXI Stations: corner of Pie-IX and Sherbrooke streets

Bike racks near by

July 28 to August 6 – 7th International Monarch Monitoring Blitz!

Save the dates and join the thousands of people in Canada, Mexico, and the United States who join forces every year to support monarch conservation by documenting their sightings. The goal? Taking a population snapshot of milkweed and monarch in their summer range. More information on the Mission Monarch page.



Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium.These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

