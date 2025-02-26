The microbrewery continues diversifying its portfolio with a second acquisition in less than a year and expanding beyond Quebec.

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Brasseurs du Nord, a pioneering microbrewery in Quebec and well known for its Boréale beer brand, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sober Carpenter, a Quebec-based brewery specializing in the production of non-alcoholic beers and Clever ready-to-drink mocktails. Sober Carpenter has received multiple awards for the quality of its products and is distributed in over 10,000 points of sale from coast to coast.

"In addition to strengthening our presence in Quebec, this acquisition allows us to expand our reach in Canada, in a rapidly growing segment, " says Sébastien Paradis, President and CEO of Les Brasseurs du Nord. "Since 2018, Sober Carpenter has quickly established itself in Canada, building a solid reputation based on values that are dear to us: quality and innovation. "This alliance concluded during the alcohol-free month reinforces our position as a leader in the brewing industry, committed to a bold and inclusive future."

"We are proud to partner with a trusted entity, recognized for its expertise and sharing our commitment to innovation and excellence," note Mathieu and Nicolas Gagnon-Oosterwaal, co-founders of Sober Carpenter. "With the expertise and shared vision of Les Brasseurs du Nord, we are confident that Sober Carpenter can accelerate its growth while staying true to its mission: offering high-quality non-alcoholic beers and ready-to-drink mocktails."

A Growing Trend

The non-alcoholic beer market is experiencing rapid growth in Canada, responding to an increased demand for moderate consumption options without compromising taste and quality. Sober Carpenter has established itself as a key player in this field, offering products that perfectly align with today's consumer expectations. According to Nielsen, non-alcoholic beverage sales in Canada reached $200 million last year, an increase of approximately 24% compared to the previous year. Non-alcoholic beers account for 76% of this market.

A second acquisition in less than a year

This acquisition, the second in less than a year for Les Brasseurs du Nord after that of Breuvages Shape in the summer of 2024, also strengthens the microbrewery's portfolio. Thanks to Breuvages Shape, Les Brasseurs du Nord expanded its offerings by incorporating seltzers, coolers, and ready-to-drink mocktails, thus responding to evolving consumer preferences.

About Les Brasseurs du Nord Inc.

Les Brasseurs du Nord is a 100% Quebec microbrewery located in Blainville, in the Lower Laurentians, recognized for over 35 years for its all-natural Boréale beer line. Over the years, new lines have been added to the offering to meet the evolving needs and tastes of beer enthusiasts. In its diversification and innovation efforts, at the heart of its new business strategy, the company has focused, among other things, on creating new products to demonstrate its dynamism and expertise. The Artisan series was implemented to further highlight the artisanal side of brewing, while the Épisode line presents limited-edition ephemeral beers, distributed once a month in the market. Notably, the popular IPA du Nord-Est originated from this program. Additionally, to respond to new market trends, the non-alcoholic Hors Sentiers line offers a variety of styles for all occasions. In its desire to diversify its product portfolio and expand its presence beyond Quebec, the microbrewery acquired Breuvages Shape in 2024, which offers seltzers, coolers, and ready-to-drink mocktails, and in 2025, Sober Carpenter, which offers non-alcoholic beers and ready-to-drink mocktails.

Les Brasseurs du Nord was founded in 1987 in a kitchen. Three beer enthusiasts, still students, set out to create an original, pure malt, all-natural beer. A year later, they created Quebec's first amber ale, Boréale Rousse. To learn more about the history and beers of Les Brasseurs du Nord, visit the website: www.boreale.com

About Sober Carpenter

Since its creation in Montreal in 2018, Sober Carpenter has distinguished itself in the industry with its non-alcoholic beers and Clever ready-to-drink mocktails. The company is strongly committed to quality and taste, with the mission to create flavorful beers that you choose to drink simply because you love their taste. The fact that they are non-alcoholic is just an added benefit. Its products are now available at nearly 10,000 points of sale, inspiring a new generation of consumers. For more details: https://sobercarpenter.com/en

