Lerners LLP Announces Bursary and Mentorship Program for Racialized Students

TORONTO and LONDON, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Learn with Lerners Bursary and Mentorship Program is designed to assist racialized students financially in their first year of post-secondary education by awarding a $5,000.00 bursary, in addition to 12 months of invaluable mentorship with a Lerners lawyer. This year, Lerners is expanding the program to include two recipients.

The Program is offered to recent graduates from publicly funded secondary schools in Ontario interested in careers in the legal services industry. Students who have recently graduated or will graduate by June 2022, and have been admitted to a first-year program at an Ontario college or university for the 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to apply.

The program applies to various career paths in the industry, including, but not limited to, a lawyer, law clerk, paralegal, legal assistant, legal marketer, judge, court service staff, alternative dispute resolution facilitator, or legislator.

Qualifications:

Member of Ontario's racialized community (i.e. Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Colour)

racialized community (i.e. Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Colour) 21 years of age or under at the start of the 2022-23 academic year

Interested in a career in the legal services industry

Admitted to the first-year of a full time program at an Ontario post-secondary college or university during the 2022-23 year

post-secondary college or university during the 2022-23 year Meet and agree to the criteria set out in the Terms and Conditions

The application deadline is May 15th, 2022. Recipients will be announced in early June 2022.

About Lerners LLP

Lerners LLP is one of Ontario's largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Strathroy, and Waterloo Region. Ours is a history of 90 years of successful client service and representation and today we are more than 120 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience.

Lerners believes that diversity and equitable opportunity in the legal services industry are integral to providing effective legal representation and this program is part of their efforts to address the systemic barriers racialized people experience entering legal services professionally.

To learn more about Lerners go to www.lerners.ca.

SOURCE Lerners LLP

For further information: Orna Dobner, [email protected]